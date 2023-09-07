Forbes’ 50 richest in S’pore: Tycoons’ combined wealth rises 8%, Eduardo Saverin tops list

SINGAPORE - Despite a slowing economy, Singapore’s billionaires have managed to stay on top, with their collective wealth rising by 8 per cent to US$177 billion (S$241.6 billion), from US$164 billion in 2022.

Forbes’ 2023 list of Singapore’s 50 richest showed on Thursday that they have yet to catch up on their fortunes compared to 2021, when their net worth had risen to US$208 billion.

Among the changes at the top was a new No. 1 - Mr Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Meta, formerly Facebook, with a net worth of US$16 billion. The Brazilian native added US$6.4 billion as shares of Meta rose by nearly 70 per cent since the fortunes were last measured. He was No. 4 on the list in 2022.

Keeping their second spot are brothers Robert and Philip Ng of the Far East Organization, with US$14.8 billion, down slightly from US$15.2 billion last year.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics chairman Li Xiting, slipped to third after two years in the top spot. He had topped Forbes’ list of billionaires in Singapore released in April, which reported a rise in the number of billionaires here to 35 from 26 in 2022.

His drop comes as healthcare stocks took a hit during China’s anti-corruption drive against the pharma sector. Mr Li’s net worth fell to US$14 billion from US$15.6 billion last year.

Holding the fourth spot is Mr Goh Cheng Liang, who controls Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings. His net worth dropped slightly to US$12.3 billion, from US$13 billion last year. He was listed in April as Singapore’s second-richest person in Forbes’ list of billionaires in Singapore.

Rounding out the top five is Hong Leong Group executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng, who retained the spot with his fortune rising 18 per cent to a record US$11 billion, from last year’s US$9.3 billion.

Three from last year’s list dropped off, including Mr David Chen, a co-founder of e-commerce and gaming firm Sea, which saw its shares tank after its second-quarter results.

Another high-profile omission was Mr Cheng Wai Keung, deputy chairman of Temasek and the former chairman and managing director of property firm Wing Tai Holdings.

Nanofilm Technologies International founder Shi Xu also dropped out of the 2023 list after coming in last on 2022’s list.

Of the three newcomers on the list, Mr Lim Kaling, founding investor and non-executive director at gaming hardware maker Razer, entered at the 48th spot with a net worth of US$875 million. He joined company founder Tan Min-Liang, who ranked 36th with a net worth of US$1.25 billion.

Another newcomer to make the list was Mr Liang Xinjun, the co-founder of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International. He made his debut at the 22nd spot with a net worth of US$2.15 billion.

Mr David Li Xueling, co-founder and chairman of Nasdaq-listed JOYY, a live-streaming and social media platform, newly joined the list at No. 47 with US$880 million.

The minimum net worth to make the list was US$750 million this year, up from US$705 million last year.

The list is a snapshot of wealth using stock prices and currency exchange rates as at the close of markets on Aug 18.