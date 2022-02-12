Food chain run by subsidiary of No Signboard shuts

Korean fast-food chain Mom's Touch Chicken and Burger closed all three of its Singapore outlets on Thursday.

The outlets, which are operated by No Signboard Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary Hawker QSR, had remained in operation even as the firm grappled with demands for unpaid rent from two of the outlets' landlords.

No Signboard received letters of demand on Feb 3 from landlords of its outlets in The Centrepoint and PLQ Mall for more than $176,000 in arrears of rental and other monies owing.

On Thursday, Mom's Touch announced on Facebook and Instagram that it had "ceased operations at all outlets with effect from today", without elaborating.

A total of 16 full-time employees were laid off, said Mr Robson Lee, corporate legal adviser to No Signboard and a partner of law firm Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher.

On Tuesday night, the group's board of directors said in a bourse filing that Hawker QSR has made a statutory declaration of its inability to continue business because of its liabilities. No Signboard intends to pursue creditors' voluntary liquidation.

Said Mr Lee: "The premises at the three outlets have been voluntarily vacated by Hawker QSR. Matters concerning the voluntary liquidation of the subsidiary, including outstanding rental payments, are in the hands of the provisional liquidator from Nexia TS Risk Advisory."

He also added that the voluntary liquidation of Hawker QSR is part of the business and financial restructuring plan of No Signboard to trim off operations of the group that are not performing.