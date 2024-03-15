FLCT to acquire 89.9% interest in 4 logistics assets in Germany from sponsor for $173 million

SINGAPORE - Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust is acquiring an 89.9 per cent interest in four logistics assets in Germany from its sponsor, Frasers Property.

On March 15, FLCT said the agreed property purchase price of €129.5 million (S$173.1 million) represents a discount of 5.3 per cent to the assets’ appraised value by Colliers, and a 1.1 per cent discount to the value as appraised by CBRE.

The acquisition is expected to be distribution per unit and net asset value accretive to the real estate investment trust (Reit).

After adjusting for Frasers Property’s equity interests in the companies that hold the properties and accounting for inter-company loans, the purchase consideration comes in at around €118.7 million.

FLCT intends to fund the transaction, which is expected to complete by the end of March, through external debt financing.

Upon completion of the acquisition, FLCT’s portfolio occupancy would increase to 95.9 per cent as at the end of 2023, while its logistics and industrial portfolio would remain at full occupancy.

Its overall portfolio weighted average lease expiry (Wale) would be unchanged at 4.4 years.

Frasers Property said in its own announcement on the same day that it planned to use net proceeds from the sale for working capital purposes, including repaying and servicing borrowings.

It added that the divestment was in line with its capital recycling strategy, which would enable Frasers Property to both optimise capital productivity and support the growth of its Reits.

The properties in Germany comprise four buildings with a total gross net lettable area amounting to 72,422 sq m as at the end of 2023.

Noting the assets’ Wale of 6.1 years and consumer price-linked indexation incorporated in the leases, FLCT’s manager said the Reit would benefit from rent escalation by acquiring the properties.

Three of the assets – located in Egelsbach, Saarwellingen and Uberherrn – are freehold and are within the “Blue Banana” region in Europe, which has a population of around 110 million.

Another leasehold asset in Hamburg is situated close to the Port of Hamburg.

Ms Anthea Lee, chief executive of FLCT’s manager, said the acquisition of these properties comes as the Reit increases its proportion of logistics and industrial assets in its portfolio.

“The proposed acquisition demonstrates FLCT’s ability to tap our sponsor’s pipeline and this deal size enables the manager to execute the transaction in a timely manner to secure additional income streams from the logistics and industrial sector,” she said.

Units of FCLT were down one cent at $1.03 at 9.02am on March 15, while Frasers Property shares were flat at 83.5 cents. THE BUSINESS TIMES