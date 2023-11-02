FLCT second-half DPU down 6.6% on lower income, higher expenses

SINGAPORE - Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 3.52 cents for the second half ended September, down 6.6 per cent from 3.77 cents in the year-ago period.

This was mainly due to lower income and higher expenses compared to the year prior, said the real estate investment trust’s (Reit) manager on Thursday.

FLCT’s revenue for H2 fell 0.8 per cent on the year to $212.8 million from $214.5 million previously.

Net property income was down 4.9 per cent to $157.1 million from $165.2 million the previous year.

The fall across topline figures was mainly attributed to weaker exchange rates of the Australian dollar versus the Singapore dollar, coupled with a decline in revenue and lower average occupancies at Maxis Business Park and 357 Collins Street.

Property operating expenses rose 13 per cent over the half-year period to $55.7 million from $49.3 million a year ago due to higher energy and utility expenses.

These were however partially offset by the full six-month effect of the acquisition of four properties in Australia, as well as a full six-month contribution from the practical completion of the two logistics and industrial properties in the UK.

Finance costs widened 29.7 per cent to $25 million from $19.3 million as a result of higher interest rates and additional borrowings drawn.

As a result, distributable income for H2 fell 5.8 per cent to $131.6 million versus $139.6 million in the previous year.

This brought FLCT’s DPU for the full year to 7.04 cents, representing a 7.6 per cent decline from 7.62 cents for the previous year.

“Operating in the current economic climate remains challenging, as continued uncertainty around long-term rates and translation impact of our foreign-sourced income placed pressure on FLCT’s financial performance in FY2023,” said Anthea Lee, chief executive of the manager.

FLCT’s portfolio occupancy as at end-September stood at 96 per cent, with a portfolio weighted average lease expiry of 4.3 years.

Net asset value per unit was $1.17, down from $1.30 in FY2022.

The Reit’s aggregate leverage stood at 30.2 per cent, with a weighted average debt maturity of 2.2 years and an interest coverage ratio of 7.1 times.