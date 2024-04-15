Five reasons why end-of-life planning is crucial

SINGAPORE - In the local movie Good Goodbye, directed by Daniel Yam, there was a poignant window when actor Julie Tan disappeared for weeks from her boyfriend’s view. She had resigned from the hospice they were both passionately working at, without letting him know.

Tosh Zhang, who played her better half, kept going back to the same places where they had dated, as well as her home, to look for her, but to no avail.

As it turned out, she had a relapse in her cancer status, and did not know how to engage in the difficult conversation with Zhang. She could not wrap her head around how to engage in end-of-life planning.

Other actors who starred in the movie were Shane Pow, Yang Shibin, Andie Chen, Aster Yeow and Teo Ser Lee.

The film opened in cinemas on March 28.

Difficult conversations

Having these discussions with your loved ones can be hard and sometimes unexpected. Even conversations with yourself are sometimes near impossible.

The authorities want to smoothen these dialogues.

To facilitate pre-planning for Singaporeans nationwide, the Government – including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Public Service Division – has established the My Legacy programme. This includes services on end-of-life planning, such as the lasting power of attorney, advance medical directive and advance care planning.

What are these services?

The lasting power of attorney refers to a legal document that allows a donor to elect trusted people to act on his behalf should he lose mental capacity due to conditions such as dementia or a coma. The document is valid only if the donor is certified by a doctor to have lost mental capacity.

Unlike the lasting power of attorney, the two other documents – advance medical directive and advance care planning – are not legally binding. They are early conversations you have with the people close to you about your preferred medical and care arrangements, in case something unanticipated happens later in life.

In addition, Singaporeans may also want to make sure that all other wills, insurance plans and Central Provident Fund documents have legal beneficiaries. This reduces unnecessary delays if the person who dies unexpectedly does not have all aspects of his end planned out well.

Insurance helps individuals to deal with life’s uncertainties.

Having these documents ready can be useful not just for indicating your preferences, but also securing the financial and medical preparations needed to deliver the care you want. These can include having insurance plans that cover the activities of daily living, such as dressing, washing and feeding.

One example of the use of such documents is if you unfortunately become mentally incapacitated and your loved ones have to decide whether to continue life-sustaining medical aid for you. The lasting power of attorney can convey your intentions clearly, leaving those around you with no doubt as to what you as an individual want – whether this involves one’s affairs, welfare or property.