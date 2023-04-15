Fitch rises one step at a time on Paul Taylor’s watch

There’s this old saw about ratings companies – amplified by Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Asian financial crisis after Malaysia’s sovereign ratings were cut under his watch – that their standards are poor, in addition to being moody.

Lately, wags would add that they have a certain itch as well.

Mr Paul Taylor, the long-serving chief executive and president of Fitch Group, which owns the world’s No. 3 rating company behind Moody’s and Standard & Poors, waves away suggestions that ratings offer questionable value.

Rating agencies and their “very conservative, very reserved” staff do serious work, he says, and none more than at Fitch – privately owned by the Hearst Corp and, therefore, immune to the pressure that listed companies endure, with their dread of analysts who pick apart quarterly performance reports to issue buy, hold or sell calls on the stock.

“I’m very comfortable talking about the value of what we do,” he told me in a recent conversation. “The bottom line to all of it is that if the ratings industry didn’t exist, you’d have to create it because it’s a fundamental part of the capital market and how it works.”

Ratings companies assess the financial strength of companies and government entities, especially their ability to meet payments on principal and interest on their debts. That space used to be something of a duopoly between market leaders Moody’s, and Standard & Poors.

Lately, Fitch, less than a quarter century old, has gained ground and now has almost a fifth of the market. Mr Taylor, a champion fencer in his student days who worked at S&P before moving to a start-up rating firm called Duff & Phelps that was bought by Fitch more than two decades ago, shepherded that growth.

As a private firm, it does not publish its revenue or profit numbers. Fitch, according to people at the firm, is a huge profit contributor to parent Hearst Corp.

It is the task of analysts at raters like Fitch to look beyond the froth of breaking news to assess a company’s prospects against current performance, the strength of its financials, and weigh it against the wider background that it operates in.

Last year, for instance, Fitch-owned CreditSights called attention to the leverage of Adani Group, the India-based infrastructure giant with a global footprint, saying it had too much debt.

Adani’s investment plan provides a “visible path for debt to increase” it said, but a “less transparent path for Ebitda to grow”, particularly in far-off years.

This year, after Adani shares plunged spectacularly in late January in the wake of a damaging assessment issued by US firm Hindenburg Research, Fitch issued a statement on Feb 3 to say that the controversy over the short-seller report had no immediate impact on the ratings of Fitch-rated Adani entities and their securities. The Adani Group share price, which had dipped to 1,565 rupees on Feb 2, ended Friday’s close at 1,869.5 rupees.

Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. The highest investment rating Fitch awards is AAA, which denotes the lowest expectation of risk of default. The lowest rating in the scale is CC, which denotes very high levels of credit risk. Fitch currently rates Adani group at BBB minus, which is at the lower end of investment grade.

Collectively, the ratings industry had its worst moments in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.

A commission set up by the US Congress said the three credit rating companies were key enablers of the financial meltdown since the mortgage-related securities at the heart of the crisis could not have been marketed and sold without their seal of approval.

Investors relied on them. In some cases, they were obliged to use them. The crisis could not have happened without the rating agencies.

Emerging from that dark time, says Mr Taylor, the industry has changed dramatically.

For one thing, the rapid evolution of technology and how data is collected and used has shifted. So has the workforce; more than half the 5,100 staff are millennials who act, work and think differently, and also have different expectations.

Since Fitch is not a factory, he says, its standing and strength are entirely dependent on the quality of its people. The other reason for its steady growth is that it is operating in a good space; debt levels have grown in the world and debt capital markets have expanded.

“We have grown on the back of that in both developed, and in some developing markets,” he says. “We have managed to grow market share at the same time even though last year we had the worst bond market in decades.”

While the rating industry is intimately connected to debt markets, the future is said to be in high-quality data, and information. Companies such as Moody’s Analytics are thriving in that space. Where is Fitch?

Ratings and data are not mutually exclusive, says Mr Taylor. Data is the foundation of the ratings business, after all. Sister firm Fitch Solutions is in large part a data-driven business, with analytics on top of the data. Data only takes you so far although a lot could change with the advance of technology. Fitch is currently in the painful and complex process of assembling data collected over decades to build this out.

“We’d always had data sort of stuck into our technology function, but we saw the writing on the wall. We hired a chief data officer two years ago from Red Hat with a major investment plan to build out the operation. We are clearly making good progress there.”

Still, whatever advances in data and technology may happen there also cannot be bland generation of content.

Regardless of where generative artificial intelligence (AI) takes the industry, he says, at least for the next several years having the analytical staff who can interpret and explain what they think about something, or a situation, is going to be critical to the quality of the Fitch offering.

“We are working hard at introducing new tools and operating enhancements using AI, natural language recognition, and data extraction. And there is much more to come on this. But for now, ChatGPT is not an appropriate business tool for us. And I don’t think it’s going to be any kind of competitive or serious professional product threat for quite some time.”

One aspect of Mr Taylor’s leadership, industry folk say, is that his risk appetite to buy other firms is a mite muted.

Mr Taylor counters that it is not about risk appetite, but appetite per se. Fitch has made some seven acquisitions in the last eight years, most of which he describes as “tuck-in, not transformative”. The most recent was the purchase of DVO 1, a sophisticated data-driven firm that operates in the structured finance space.

“It fitted well with our structured finance business and is a great business by itself. We love the management team. The business (we bought) before that was CreditSights, an outstanding business with a great management team.”

Another firm acquired by Fitch last year was GeoQuant, a small geopolitical risk-data business. The purchase reflects the elevated role geopolitics has started to figure in the conduct of global business.

The calibrated pace of buying out other companies is not because Fitch does not have the financial muscle to do it – it has plenty, and parent Hearst has more – but because it does not feel the need to do so, says Mr Taylor.

“I don’t need to have a bigger company for the sake of having a bigger company. I’d much sooner have a higher-quality company and if an opportunity comes down the line, fine, we’ll look at it. Acquisitions are really distracting. Even smaller ones are very time-consuming.”

Still, he expects Fitch to be announcing one or two acquisitions this year.

What of new-age firms such as FTX or ByteDance? Is Fitch equipped to rate them?

Fitch avoids rating some of the newer technology businesses because it doesn’t think they’re as good as these firms think they are, he says. Likewise, Fitch has written about crypto currencies and expressed opinions on this class of investment.

“We haven’t put ratings out because they get rating levels that wouldn’t help them in terms of raising debt. That’s what it’s about. We are not going to burnish their reputations by giving them a stamp of something they don’t deserve.”

While Mr Taylor admits to certain “inherent conflicts in the business model of ratings companies” – companies pay Fitch to rate them – the industry is in a far better place today in the rigour of its standards because the level of scrutiny has increased. Ratings firms deal with some 36 regulators worldwide.

That said, there will always be idiosyncratic defaults, something that rating agencies missed or did not assign an appropriate rating.

“Sometimes there’s a black swan event that comes along and trips you up. There’s no way we can predict the future perfectly,” he says. “We’re also an industry that’s going to be forever criticised. Nobody likes going to the dentist, but you sort of have to go to the dentist. I always think of myself as a bit of a dentist.”

For all the studied dourness affected by ratings analysts, Mr Taylor himself is up for a touch of levity.

During the pandemic, as everyone worked in lockdown mode, Fitch decided that it needed to step up on its internal communications, just to lift the mood of the staff. Mr Taylor wrote more than 40 weekly notes from a room above his home garage that he’d converted into an office.

Those notes included a hilarious tale of Trevor, his tractor, getting stuck in the mud in the piece of land he owns around his home in Kent, south-east of London.

I asked Mr Taylor what he liked to do in his spare time.

He doesn’t have much, he told me. But often, he sits on Trevor with a can of Cellar Head beer from the local brewery he owns with a bunch of his friends – thinking about Fitch.

Talk about a Fitch itch!

FAST FACTS

The CEO

Paul Taylor is president and chief executive officer of Fitch Group. He is 60 years old.

Mr Taylor was appointed to this position in April 2012 and is based in London. He previously served as president of Fitch Ratings, the group’s largest business.

Mr Taylor joined Fitch predecessor firm Duff & Phelps Credit Rating Co in 1994 as senior vice-president in charge of European ratings activities. Prior to DCR’s merger with Fitch Ratings in 2000, he was executive vice-president of DCR International, where he oversaw all rating activities outside of North America and chaired the international group credit and criteria committee.

Prior to joining DCR, Mr Taylor was a director and head of European structured finance for Standard & Poor’s ratings group. He began his career in corporate lending at Lloyds Bank Limited.

Mr Taylor has a BS in management and marketing from the University of Lancaster, where he is an active alumnus and member of the dean’s council.

The Company

Fitch Group employs more than 4,500 people in over 30 countries, including nearly 1,700 analysts. It is dual-headquartered in New York and London, and controlled by Hearst Corp.

Fitch’s global credit and risk specialists offer insights on more than 190 countries, 8,000 corporate entities and 245,000 debt securities.

Fitch Ratings, its most profitable division, is the world’s third-largest ratings company, behind market leaders S&P Global Ratings, and Moody’s Investor Service. Fitch Ratings analysts cover 5,000 financial institutions, 2,850 corporates and 160 sovereigns and supranationals.

Fitch Group now includes Fitch Solutions which includes Sustainable Fitch (ESG scores, ratings & research), CreditSights (credit research), GeoQuant (high frequency and AI-driven geopolitical risk data & analytics) and Fitch Learning (training and professional development).

As a private company, it does not publish financial information about itself.