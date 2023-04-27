First Republic stuck in stand-off between US and banking industry as stock plummets

NEW YORK – The fate of First Republic Bank has become a game of chicken between the US government and the lender’s largest rivals, with both sides seeking to avoid steep losses and hoping the other will save the troubled firm.

As the bank’s stock keeps lurching lower – dropping 49 per cent on April 25 and 30 per cent the next day – regulators have so far refrained from stepping in. They are betting that banks that deposited US$30 billion (S$40 billion) into First Republic last month can hash out a deal to ensure the firm does not fail and take some of their money with it.

Senior officials at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) have even discussed whether to lower their private assessment of the bank, a move that would curb its access to a pair of Federal Reserve lending facilities.

On the other side, executives at several big banks are baulking at getting even more involved in a way that would lock in losses. Some expect that if they wait, they will get at least some of those deposits back – and might fare even better than if they intervene, potentially throwing good money after bad.

“There is some nervousness about how Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) went down, and maybe they would like to see if First Republic can work out its problems itself,” said Dr Stephen Lubben, a professor at Seton Hall University’s School of Law.

“Regulators are also probably worried that if this does not stop, who is next?” he said. “That is, who comes after First Republic on the hot seat?”

First Republic’s issues stem from its stockpile of loans at low interest rates, including an unusually large portfolio of jumbo mortgages to wealthy clients. Those debts have lost value amid Fed rate hikes, prompting some depositors to yank their money.

After the collapse of SVB in March stoked concerns about the soundness of regional lenders, First Republic was left paying more for funding than it earns on many of its assets. This means the firm faces what analysts predict will be at least a year of losses.

The bank remains fully operational and executives emphasised in an earnings report on April 24 that it has more than ample access to cash to serve clients. Still, its leaders acknowledged that they are looking for strategic options.

The clock for striking such a deal began ticking louder late last week. United States regulators reached out to some industry leaders, encouraging them to make a renewed push to find a private solution to shore up First Republic’s balance sheet, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

The calls also came with a warning that banks should be prepared in case something happens soon.

A number of rescue proposals have so far failed to come to fruition.