First Republic Bank eyes plan to downsize or seek help from US govt

NEW YORK – First Republic Bank’s efforts to secure a capital infusion continued without success on Tuesday, as the troubled regional lender started to plan for a possibility it may need to downsize or get a government backstop.

Major banks and private equity firms have so far baulked at offering First Republic the capital infusion it craves for fear of releasing losses on the bank’s loan book and investment portfolio amid a rise in interest rates.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported First Republic is examining how it can downsize and sell parts of its business, including some of its loan book, in a bid to raise cash and cut costs.

This could help the bank tackle its negative book value – the gap between its liabilities and its assets – which analysts and investors estimate to be between US$9.4 billion (S$12.6 billion) and US$13.5 billion.

Bloomberg News reported US officials and Wall Street leaders seeking to aid First Republic were exploring the possibility of government backing that would help overcome the issue of the bank’s unrealised losses.

The government could play a role in taking out assets that have eroded First Republic’s balance sheet, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

First Republic declined to comment. In a message to clients posted on its website on Tuesday, it said it remained “well-positioned to continue to manage deposit activity”.

Shares of First Republic tumbled 9 per cent in extended trade on Tuesday evening. Some investors associate potential government interventions with the regulatory takeovers that followed the failures this month of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and resulted in the wipeout of their shareholders.

“People just get nervous that if the government steps in, there’s going to be nothing left for shareholders,” said Mr Dennis Dick, a trader at Triple D Trading in Ontario, Canada.

The new scenarios for First Republic come as major bank chief executive officers (CEOs) gathered in Washington, DC for a two-day scheduled meeting starting on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said.

The quarterly meeting of the Financial Services Forum included the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mr Jamie Dimon, and Bank of America Corp CEO Brian Moynihan, the nation’s two largest lenders, the sources said.

First Republic’s shares surged as much as 60 per cent on Tuesday before closing up 30 per cent, but even so, its stock has lost over 80 per cent in value in the past two weeks.

Its market value stood at US$3 billion, down from US$27 billion in early February.

JPMorgan is advising First Republic on its options to raise capital from investors, a source familiar with the situation previously said.

The banks are aiming to work out details for what needs to be done for First Republic within the coming 24 hours, another source said.