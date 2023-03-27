First Citizens in advanced talks to buy failed Silicon Valley Bank: Sources

NEW YORK - First Citizens BancShares is in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after its collapse earlier in March, according to people familiar with the matter.

First Citizens could reach a deal as soon as Sunday to acquire SVB from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter is not public.

No final decision has been made and talks could fall through, the people added.

Representatives for First Citizens and the FDIC could not be immediately reached for comment.

SVB became the biggest US lender to fail in more than a decade, unravelling in less than 48 hours after abandoning a plan to shore up capital.

The bank took a huge loss on sales of its securities as interest rates climbed, unnerving investors and depositors, who rapidly began pulling their money.

As of Friday, North Carolina-based First Citizens had a market value of US$8.4 billion (S$11.2 billion).