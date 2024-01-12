First active exchange-traded fund set to list on SGX on Jan 31

SINGAPORE – Investors have long been keen on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) but the sector is undergoing a shake-up, with the first active ETF set to hit the market here on Jan 31.

ETFs usually track an index or asset such as a stock market, and are passive, in that they are not actively managed by an investment manager.

The Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF (Powered by AI) – the first active fund to list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) – is quite different; it is built based on the manager’s investment expertise, rather than passively tracking an underlying index.

The fund, a collaboration between Lion Global Investors and Nomura Asset Management group, is also the first here to be managed by artificial intelligence (AI).

It offers investors exposure to an actively managed portfolio of between 50 and 100 listed Japanese companies with the potential for long-term capital growth.

These companies will be identified via Lion Global Investors’ and Nomura Asset Management’s proprietary AI models. AI can evaluate hundreds of factors, including a firm’s financial results, in selecting these securities. These AI models will be refreshed monthly, enabling them to respond to trends dynamically.

Ms Janice Kan, SGX’s co-head of equities, noted in a statement on Jan 12 to mark the launch: “By leveraging AI, this active ETF adopts a dynamic approach, enabling the investment managers to respond to market changes through more frequent portfolio rebalancing.”

It also showcases SGX’s product innovation and diversity, given that retail investors have showed a greater appetite for ETF investing since 2019, she added.

Lion Global Investors chief executive Teo Joo Wah said the ETF’s launch combines the clients’ desire for cost-effective solutions with more efficient portfolio management.

Assets under management or AUM of ETFs here doubled to over $10 billion between December 2019 and October 2023, according to SGX data.

Active ETFs have been gaining in popularity overseas. They had a total fund size of US$659 billion (S$877 billion) globally as at June 2023, based on Bloomberg data. The AUM of active ETFs in Asia Pacific recorded a five-year annualised growth of 27 per cent, riding on the rapid expansion of fund adoption in the region.

Nomura Asset Management Singapore managing director and CEO Takahiro Kawabe noted that the firm recently launched two active ETFs in Japan.