Firms welcome changes to snap WFH rules, expect less disruption

Businesses welcomed changes to the snap work-from-home (WFH) regime, noting that the revised rules would reduce disruption to work operations should there be Covid-19 cases among employees.

This was after the Ministry of Manpower announced the changes on Monday.

From today, such a regime will be implemented only if three or more employees working in the same premises test positive for Covid-19 within a period of seven consecutive days. The duration of enforced WFH - for workers able to work from home - will be cut to 10 days from the previous 14 days.

Affected workers may return to the office for ad hoc reasons if they test negative using an antigen rapid test (ART). The test should be completed before they return, and not done more than 24 hours before the end of their return to the workplace.

Previously, a single infection at the workplace meant employers had to require all staff able to work from home to do so for 14 days.

Prudential Singapore's head of corporate affairs Tan Ping Ping welcomed the revised rules even though its employees have the necessary tools to transition smoothly to snap WFH arrangements if required. On average, fewer than 10 per cent of the insurance firm's employees work on site across its three corporate offices daily, she said.

"As an added precaution, front-line employees such as our receptionists and customer service centre employees do a weekly self-test. Antigen rapid test kits are available for employees who wish to do self-testing for peace of mind."

Mr Blair Crichton, co-founder of plant-based food company Karana, said the revised snap WFH regulations are "a step in the right direction" and any relaxation of the regulations is appreciated.

This is especially so as the firm has a lean team in Singapore working on research and development and marketing, and its technical staff need to use laboratory equipment on site, he added.

Since Aug 21, up to 50 per cent of its employees able to work remotely have been allowed to be at the workplace at any point in time.

Ms Bessie Kum, human resources director for Asia-Pacific and Japan at technology firm Acronis, said the updated policy reflects Singapore's determination and overall strategy to live with the virus.

"The latest updates still provide security to local companies and employees, but also clearly show that potential business interruptions will be minimised," she said.

Acronis, which has more than 200 employees here, currently allows only vaccinated staff to go to the office and has fewer than 20 per cent on site daily on average.

Telco Singtel said it has familiarised employees with the necessary procedures so that they can respond quickly in the event of a Covid-19 case at the workplace.

The group's chief people and sustainability officer Aileen Tan said employees had been operating in split teams since the easing of restrictions, but have gone back to working from home as the default since Sept 9 as a precaution.

Split-team arrangements remain for essential employees who need to be on site, along with a business continuity plan. "Most of our meetings and events are conducted virtually and our employees are well equipped with digital tools to work from home," said Ms Tan.

Strides Pharma Global's chief executive and managing director Mohan Kumar said 50 per cent of its non-technical staff work from home at any given time.

Only technicians required to run the pharmaceutical factory have to work on site, and there is no mingling between staff from different departments, he said.

A spokesman for DHL said employees whose roles can be performed remotely have been working from home since last year.

The firm regularly engages employees through virtual town-hall meetings, and all staff are encouraged to interact daily with colleagues through phone or video calls or digital platforms.

Since a cluster at the DHL Supply Chain Advanced Regional Centre was announced on Sept 12, all employees on site have been undergoing daily ART testing.

The company has also increased the frequency of deep cleaning at facilities and hired additional safety ambassadors to reinforce safe distancing measures on site.

• Additional reporting by Yeo Shu Hui