Firms to create 23,800 skilled jobs, $17.8b value with Enterprise Singapore help last year

SINGAPORE - Some 18,100 local enterprises worked with Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) last year on projects to build new business capabilities, innovate and expand overseas.

These activities are expected to create 23,800 skilled jobs and $17.8 billion in value for the Singapore economy, EnterpriseSG said on Wednesday in their year in review report.

There are more than 400,000 companies registered in Singapore, both foreign and local.

In 2022, EnterpriseSG helped 2,000 enterprises embark on internationalisation activities. This was a 25 per cent increase from 2021, reflecting businesses’ eagerness to expand their markets and explore overseas opportunities after border closures over the past three years, it said.

Of these, 900 explored opportunities overseas for the first time.

One such firm, digital health start-up Oncoshot, matches patients to suitable clinical trials, expanded overseas for the first time to Australia in 2022.

South-east Asia remained the top destination market, but more companies ventured further afield into US, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa., EnterpriseSG said.

The agency enabled 2,700 tech start-ups to gain access to funding, incubation and mentorship through the Startup SG programmes and assistance from partners.

Some 700 enterprises undertook innovation projects to develop new products and solutions to sharpen their competitive edge. Three new Centres of Innovation focusing on the built environment, beauty and personal care, and urban agriculture were established. They will support up to 1,500 Singapore enterprises over the next five years.

Despite economic challenges, improvements in productivity continued to be a key focus. Some 17,200 enterprises embarked on productivity projects to upgrade and transform their business.

Moving forward in 2023, EnterpriseSG said it will continue to intensify internationalisation efforts to help enterprises strengthen their supply chains and achieve scale as well as diversify their business in overseas markets. It will also help enterprises accelerate innovation and acquire sustainability capabilities.