Fintech Podcast: How Singapore blazed a trail in fintech

Synopsis: Listen to podcasts produced by The Business Times on Mondays that alternates with its other podcast series Money Hacks.

The Singapore Fintech Festival x Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology will run from Nov 11-15 this year. 

Singapore creates 1,000 jobs a year from the fintech scene, while funding has just cracked the billion-dollar-mark. In the lead-up to the annual event, we speak with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon to find out why technology and innovation matter to Singapore.

