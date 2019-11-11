Fintech Podcast: How Singapore blazed a trail in fintech

SFF x Switch 2019 - How Singapore blazed a trail in fintech

Synopsis: Listen to podcasts produced by The Business Times on Mondays that alternates with its other podcast series Money Hacks.

The Singapore Fintech Festival x Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology will run from Nov 11-15 this year.

Singapore creates 1,000 jobs a year from the fintech scene, while funding has just cracked the billion-dollar-mark. In the lead-up to the annual event, we speak with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon to find out why technology and innovation matter to Singapore.

Find out more: Consumers to be able to aggregate and share financial data next year

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Download and subscribe to BT's podcasts here: https://bt.sg/btpodcasts