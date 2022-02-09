Fintech deals hit 5-year high in S'pore; growing interest in crypto: KPMG report

SINGAPORE - The financial technology sector here saw deals hit a five-year high last year as interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies surged, according to a new report by professional services firm KPMG released on Tuesday (Feb 8).

A total of 191 deals were transacted last year, with a total transaction value of US$3.94 billion (S$5.29 billion) across venture capital, private equity, and merger and acquisitions.

This is an increase from the 139 deals worth US$2.48 billion that were closed in 2020, and the 100 deals in 2019.

In total, global fintech funding across merger and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital reached US$210 billion across a record 5,684 deals in 2021.

One significant deal involved Grab, which listed on Nasdaq via the world's largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal worth US$40 billion.

This made it one of the top four fintech investments in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021.

KPMG International global fintech leader Anton Ruddenklau, who is based in Singapore, said: "2021 has been an incredibly strong year for the fintech market globally, with the number of deals soaring to record highs across the board.

"We're seeing an incredible amount of interest in all manner of fintech companies, with record funding in areas like blockchain and cryptocurrencies, cyber security, and wealth-tech. While payments remain a significant driver of fintech activity, the sector is broadening every day."

Funding for cryptocurrencies and blockchain accounted for nearly half of the total value raised by Singapore fintech firms last year, with 82 deals worth US$1.48billion, the report noted.

This means that this emerging field has taken over payments as the top fintech area funded locally.

"The surging investment and deal activity reflects growing recognition for the potential role of cryptocurrencies and its underlying technologies in modern financial systems," KPMG said in a media release.

"The majority of the cryptocurrency and blockchain deals for Singapore in 2021 went towards software and underlying infrastructure, rather than services," it added.

Globally, investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain also rose dramatically, KPMG said, with US$30 billion of funding channelled to that space last year, a huge jump from the US$5.4 billion in 2020.

The number of deals rose from 627 to 1,332 over the same period.