Financial markets tread fine line between hope and fear

SINGAPORE - The financial markets made some marginal gains in an attempt to eke out a year-end Santa rally on the back of the latest United States consumption and jobs data.

Wall Street’s Dow Jones Industrial Index ended the week with a slim 0.86 per cent gain at 33,203.93 points last Friday, while the broader S&P 500 index slipped for the third consecutive week, albeit by a negligible 0.2 per cent to 3,844.82 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 1.94 per cent for the week to close at 10,497.86 points.