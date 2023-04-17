Financial markets ponder the unknowns as data suggests economic slowdown

Ven Sreenivasan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Expect market volatility for the rest of this year. PHOTO: PIXABAY
Updated
31 min ago
Published
33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Over the past couple of weeks, the market has digested information suggesting that the United States economy could be on a downswing. Softening job data, falling consumer spending, a lower producer price index and falling headline inflation numbers have generally been seen as benign signals for the market.

On Wall Street, despite a negative session on Friday, the Dow Jones index notched up another week of gains as it edged up 1.21 per cent over the five sessions to end at 33,891.94 – its highest close since mid-February.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top