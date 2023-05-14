Financial life lessons: The dumb money choices I made in my career

SINGAPORE – Once upon a time, there was a young woman named Krist Boo.
Having watched lots of TV commercials since she was young, she dreamed of one day becoming a glamourised flight attendant called the Singapore Girl.
SINGAPORE – Once upon a time, there was a young woman named Krist Boo.
Having watched lots of TV commercials since she was young, she dreamed of one day becoming a glamourised flight attendant called the Singapore Girl.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.