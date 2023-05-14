Financial life lessons: The dumb money choices I made in my career

Krist Boo
Senior Correspondent
Looking back, the writer realises her life has been a bag of bad money decisions led by recklessness, impulse and emotions. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Once upon a time, there was a young woman named Krist Boo.

Having watched lots of TV commercials since she was young, she dreamed of one day becoming a glamourised flight attendant called the Singapore Girl. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top