Financial claims against life insurers rose in 2023; claims against financial advisers fell

Chor Khieng Yuit
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 05:18 PM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 05:18 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Complaints against insurance firms shot up in 2023 while those concerning financial advisers fell.

Life insurers were the subject of 51 market conduct-related claims, as such complaints are termed, in 2023, up 38 per cent on 2022.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top