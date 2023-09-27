Financial advisers feeling the heat from competition, need to show value of their services

SINGAPORE - The financial advisory and investing industry could be in for a shakeup, as customers get more demanding especially if the economy slows, said observers.

Financial advisers will have to offer more value-added services rather than focus mainly on transactional services, say industry players, as the closures of GrabInvest and financial advisory firm MoneyOwl throw the sector into the spotlight.

Earlier this week, The Business Times reported that Grab is shutting its GrabInvest services in Singapore, citing the business as not being “commercially viable”. AutoInvest allowed users to invest a small amount of money automatically each time they use Grab’s services. Earn+, which was launched in May 2022, let users put money into their GrabPay Wallet and earn interest of up to 2.5 per cent per year. Both are part of GrabFin, which refers to Grab’s financial services outside of digital banks. GrabFin also has payment and insurance services.

Then there was MoneyOwl, which announced in August that it will be shuttering operations. As a social enterprise, it aimed to offer financial planning at a low cost with salaried financial advisers not driven by commissions. It offered four main services – financial planning, investment services, wills and insurance. It, too, said that the business was not commercially viable.

Back in 2020, robo-adviser Smartly had closed, citing intense competition.

While most advisers focus mostly on investments and portfolio services, Singapore’s financial advisory sector has grown in the past two decades, with three main groups of financial product distribution channels - tied agents, banks and independent financial advisers.

Tied agents are individuals who are restricted to distributing products from the insurance company that they represent. The independent financial advisers generally represent a wider range of financial providers including insurance companies and fund management companies. For banks, they combine their core banking services with insurance offerings from their partnered insurance companies.

Growth in financial adviser numbers

The number of independent financial advisers has grown from a few hundred in the early 2000s to over 5,000 currently, says PhillipCapital’s executive director for wealth management and talent acquisition Lisa Lee. She adds that this figure excludes about 15,000 financial advisers in insurance companies.

For Providend chief executive officer Christopher Tan, whose firm focuses on wealth advisory, he estimates that there are about 20 better known financial advisory firms active in the space.

Over the years, the number of advisory firms has grown. The CEO of independent financial advisory firm SingCapital, Mr Alfred Chia, puts the growth down to the increasing awareness of the importance of financial planning, regulatory changes that have made it easier to enter the industry, and the growing complexity of financial products and services.

Consumers gain as there is more choice of players, with the potential for lower fees. Those who tap banks and insurers get the benefit of working with an established brand and their extensive distribution networks.

With the rise of digitalisation, there is also now the option of robo-advisers and online platforms which can offer low-cost advisory services to tech-savvy consumers.

Commission v fee-based

PhillipCapital’s Ms Lee says currently, the financial professionals are either fee- or commission-based, with most of the industry operating on the latter model.

She attributes this to the “largely cultural behaviour of Asian investors”, who prefer to just pay for the products and services they want.

She adds: “A lack of awareness and/or acceptance about paying for financial planning fees for a service also plays a part in the low take-up rate for ‘fee for advice’ in the current market environment.”

The fee-based model, either full fee-based or combination of fee plus commission, seems to appeal to consumers who belong to the affluent category, Ms Lee says.