Fewer curbs on business events in places coping well with pandemic

Places which have kept coronavirus infections largely under control lead the way in easing restrictions on business events like conferences and trade shows.

Many, however, still stipulate a limit on the maximum number of attendees at these events, and impose hygiene and safety procedures such as social distancing, temperature scanning, mask wearing and contactless registration.

Malaysia

Meetings, workshops and conventions have been allowed in Malaysia since July 1, according to trade publication TTGmice. Initially, attendance was capped at 250 people and the events could take place only in green zone areas, which are districts with no active Covid-19 cases. The limit on numbers was lifted on July 15, with organisers just required to ensure that attendees could be distanced at least 1m apart at the event venue.

Germany

Each of Germany's 16 states has been free since June to determine when and on what conditions they wish to allow business events to resume.

According to event intelligence platform EventMB, Berlin city has applied a staggered system with only up to 300 attendees allowed in July, and 500 attendees last month. This limit was raised to 750 people this month and will be raised further to 1,000 people next month.

The states of Baden-Wurttemberg, Bavaria and Lower Saxony, however, decided to reopen the sector only this month.

China

China, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, reopened its business events sector in May. While there is no limit on the number of people who can attend, safety requirements such as face masks, proper ventilation and disinfection must be adhered to.

Taiwan

Taiwan, which has recorded just 494 cases and seven deaths from the pandemic, restarted its domestic business events sector in June. There are no mandatory safety requirements or limit on the size of gatherings, with event organisers free to decide if attendees should wear face masks or maintain a safe distance.

• Additional reporting by Katherine Wei and Ram Anand