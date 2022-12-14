Fed to downshift to half-point hike but point to higher peak

NEW YORK – The US Federal Reserve is poised to moderate its aggressive tightening on Wednesday while signalling that interest rates will ultimately go higher than previously forecast.

The tricky part for chair Jerome Powell will be convincing investors that this is not a dovish pivot and that officials will not prematurely end their assault against inflation that is running three times higher than their 2 per cent goal.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points and bring its benchmark target rate to a range of 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent, the highest since 2007. Fresh quarterly economic projections released after the meeting will also shed light on how much further policymakers expect rates to go.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg see that median estimate peaking at 4.9 per cent after Mr Powell said they will need to lift rates higher than previously anticipated. That implies the FOMC stepping down to 25 basis-point moves in February and March and then putting policy on pause. Investors see things the same way, according to current pricing in interest rate futures markets.

The decision, as well as the forecasts, will be announced at 2pm in Washington. Mr Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

Consumer price data released on Tuesday suggest the worst of US inflation may have passed, making it easier for officials to downshift to a smaller rate increase this week. But Mr Powell could use his press conference to remind the public that officials are not going to let up until inflation is clearly on a path back down to 2 per cent.

“All eyes will be on the dot plot and the conference and what fed chair Powell will be telling us in terms of the path for interest rates going forward,” said Ms Lydia Boussour, senior economist for EY Parthenon, referring to the quarterly projections for rates displayed as a chart of anonymous dots though 2025 and in the longer run.

At their September meeting, Fed officials saw rates reaching 4.6 per cent by the end of next year. But policymakers say those expectations have since moved up following economic data showing that while inflation is easing, it remains stubbornly high.

Officials also say the labour market is still out of balance, with demand for workers exceeding labour supply and wage growth not letting up.

The projections will offer insight on policymakers’ latest views for where they expect rates to go.

But the Fed chief is unlikely to commit to a specific path, preferring to keep his options open, said Mr Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo & Co.

“I think they’ll preserve flexibility,” he said.

The rate projections could offer clues on how soon officials expect to pause the rate increases.

For example, a more modest increase in the terminal rate may suggest that officials could stop hiking rates as soon as March, while a higher peak may suggest that rate increases could continue further into 2023, said SGH Macro Advisors chief US economist Tim Duy.

But he said it will also be important to hear from Mr Powell about how officials will know that it is time to pause the rate increases or if they should keep hiking.

“They’ve been edging closer to something that they think is a terminal rate, and that appears to be something near 5 per cent,” said Professor Duy. “What conditions would sort of reinforce that?”