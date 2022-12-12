Fed’s message that rates will stay on hold for ‘some time’ clashes with 2023 rate-cut bets

WASHINGTON - US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has history on his side as he and colleagues split with Wall Street over how long interest rates will stay high in 2023.

After the fastest tightening of monetary policy since the 1980s, the central bank looks set on Wednesday to increase its benchmark rate by 50 basis points in a downshift after four straight 75 basis point moves to curb inflation.

Such a move – widely flagged by officials – would lift rates to a 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent target range, the highest level since 2007. They are also likely to signal another 50 basis points of tightening next year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, and an expectation that once they reach that peak, they will stay on hold through all of 2023.

Financial markets agree on the near-term vision, but see a rapid retreat from peak rates later next year. That clash could be because investors expect price pressures to ease faster than the Fed, which worries inflation will prove sticky after getting burned by a bad call it would be transitory. It could also reflect bets that rising unemployment will become a more weighty Fed concern.

This week’s meeting in Washington is a fresh opportunity for Mr Powell to hammer home his point that officials expect to hold rates high to defeat inflation – as he did in a Nov 30 speech when he stressed policy would stay restrictive “for some time”.

Over the last five interest rate cycles, the average hold at a peak rate was 11 months, and those were periods when inflation was more stable.

“The Fed has been pushing the message that the policy rate is likely to remain at its peak rate for a while,” said Mr Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic adviser at Brean Capital. “That is the part of the message that the market has consistently not gotten. The estimates of the degree to which inflation will come down are too optimistic.”

At play in the tension between Fed communication and investors are two distinct visions about the post-pandemic economy: The view in markets shows a credible central bank quickly putting inflation on a path to its 2 per cent goal, possibly with the help of a mild recession or disinflationary forces that kept prices low for two decades.

The yield curve – as measured by the gap between 10- and 2-year Treasury yields – is inverted by the most since the 1980s, a signal traders see an economic downturn ahead.

Financial markets “are simply pricing in a normal business cycle”, said Mr Scott Thiel, chief fixed income strategist at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

A competing view says supply constraints will be an inflationary force for months and maybe years as redrawn supply lines and geopolitics affect critical inputs from chips and workforce talent to oil and other commodities.

In this thesis, central banks will be wary of progress on inflation, which may only be temporary and could be vulnerable to the emergence of new frictions that cause price pressures to linger.

“Strategic competition” is inflationary, said Mr Thiel. “We expect inflation to be more persistent but also expect the volatility of inflation, and for that matter economic data more broadly, to be higher.”

Swaps traders currently bet the funds rate will crest just under 5 per cent in the May-June period, with a full quarter point reduction coming through by around November and the policy rate ending 2023 at about 4.5 per cent.