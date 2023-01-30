Fed rate decision will be highlight of action-packed week for markets

SINGAPORE - This will be an action-packed week for the stock market, with the latest US jobs report, as well as a slew of corporate results in Singapore and earnings from tech giants on Wall Street, including Apple, Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, and Facebook’s Meta Platforms.

Taking centre stage is the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting of 2023, with the US central bank widely expected to again shrink its rate hike amid slowing inflation, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are expected to raise rates by a half point this week.

Last week, better than expected economic and inflation numbers sent stock markets to their biggest winning streak for key global indexes since July 2022.

The United States surprised on the upside with fourth-quarter growth of 2.9 per cent, signalling that the world’s largest economy still had some underlying robustness, while another set of data suggested that the Fed’s aggressive campaign to slow inflation is working.

Also, data showing the US saving rate rising 3.4 per cent in December indicated that households still have enough potential spending power.

The Dow Jones index surged 1.8 per cent for the week to 33,978.08, while the broader S&P 500 rallied 2.5 per cent to 4,070.56, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq shot up 4.3 per cent to 11,621.71 points. For the month, the Dow is up 2.5 per cent, the S&P 500 has climbed 6 per cent, and the Nasdaq has surged 11 per cent.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, reckons there are now “real reasons” to be optimistic about the US outlook.

“The US economy looks surprisingly good,” he noted. “Investors need to be wary of a traditional interpretation when we’re still dealing with the oddities of a post-pandemic global economy, which includes the non-stop stream of recession-imminent calls. After all, the interplay between inflation and the labour market looks remarkably good at this game stage.”

In Singapore, the Chinese New Year-abbreviated three-session week saw consecutive daily gains, with the Straits Times Index hitting a nine-month intraday high of 3,395.79 last Friday. At 3,394.21 points, the STI ended the week 3.1 per cent higher, bringing the 2023 year-to-date (YTD) gain to 4.4 per cent.

One sector seeing a resurgence is S-Reits, with interest being driven largely by potentially higher distributive income following acquisitions in 2021 and 2022. The FTSE ST Reit Index gained 4.2 per cent last week, bringing the YTD total return to 7.6 per cent.

All in all, 18 S-Reits announced acquisitions in 2022, with a deal value of about $8 billion, following 2021’s deal value of $12 billion from half the trusts in the sector.

Sats was one of the biggest gainers for the week, closing at $3.03 – its highest level since September 2022. This comes after it gained overwhelming shareholder support for its

$1.8 billion purchase of Worldwide Flight Services (WFS).

CGS-CIMB said last week that the combined entity would double Sats revenue to $5.5 billion, making it the world’s largest air cargo handler, surpassing rivals Swissport and DNATA.

The investment house has a price target of $3.21 on the stock, based on higher core operations, faster-than-expected China reopening and revised pro forma WFS contribution to the bottom line.

Two other notable gainers last week were Sembcorp Marine and Samudera Shipping. The former is expected to call for a shareholder vote on its merger with Keppel O&M soon, while the latter is expected to announce generous payouts following a strong year for the container shipping industry.

OUE Commercial Reit, CDL Hospitality Trusts, ESR-Logos Reit, Keppel Infrastructure Trust, CapitaLand Ascott Trust and Micro-Mechanics Holdings will report earnings on Monday.

They will be followed on Tuesday by Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and Keppel DC Reit, and on Wednesday by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit, and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust. Keppel Corp and CapitaLand Ascendas Reit and Digital Core Reit will report theirs on Thursday.

The biggest event for financial markets will be the Fed rate-setting meeting on Feb 1. Markets have priced in a 98 per cent chance of a 25 basis point (bps) hike on Wednesday.

“We think the Fed will raise rates by 25 bps in February and another 25 bps hike in March, and thereafter the Fed will likely pause for the rest of the year,” said Mr James Cheo, chief investment officer for South-east Asia for global private banking and wealth at HSBC.

“The imminent end of Fed rate hikes and stabilisation of global risk appetite should drive the US dollar lower in the coming months, after a short period of consolidation.”