Fed hikes rates for the 9th time but it’s Yellen’s comments on bank deposits that rattle markets

SINGAPORE - The banking turmoil in the United States has complicated the work of the Federal Reserve as its move to raise interest rates on Wednesday and the market reaction that followed showed.

The Fed raised its funds rate for the ninth time since the beginning of last year and said the US banking system, which has been rocked by the failures of several regional banks, remained on a firm footing.

While announcing a 25 basis points or quarter per cent rise in rates - bringing the Fed funds rate to above 4.75 per cent - Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank and others was not an indication of any “weaknesses that are running broadly through the banking system.” He added that the takeover of Swiss private bank Credit Suisse by its competitor UBS had a positive outcome.

The Fed funds rate determines the rates at which banks lend to each other. Banks then add on a margin when they lend to their customers.

The Fed move was widely expected despite the banking crisis of the past week, which is widely believed to be a result of rising interest rates. The higher rates had triggered a mismatch between loan and deposit interest incomes at some of these smaller banks.

“Ultimately the Fed was in a no-win position with an impossible needle to thread,” noted Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “Had they paused, the market would have thought, what do they know we don’t and this could have triggered a worse outcome.”

The Fed will hike interest rates just one more time in 2023 according to its median projections released on Wednesday. But Mr Powell’s comments underlined that whether rates would rise further - and if so, by how much - has been made more uncertain by the banking turmoil that could tighten lending in the US and slow its economy.

“In assessing the need for further hikes, we’ll be focused on incoming data and the evolving outlook, and in particular on our assessment of the actual and expected effects of credit tightening,” Mr Powell suggested at his post-meeting news conference.

The Fed chief revealed in his remarks that he did consider a pause in rate hikes in recent days, but added that the hot labour market and slower but still-high price increases showed there was still work to be done to get inflation levels back down to the pre-pandemic goal of 2 per cent.

Still, Mr Innes and other market experts believe the contagion risk to larger lenders from the recent bank failures is remote given their stronger balance sheets.

“What’s interesting is that the Fed’s latest projections for the economy which came with last night’s policy meetings shows the US central bank lowering its growth forecast for the US economy for 2023 and 2024 to 0.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively while raising its forecast for core inflation to a corresponding 3.6 per cent and 2.6 per cent,” noted Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC Bank.

“This implies that the Fed does not see inflation coming down to its 2 per cent target this year and will likely keep monetary policy restrictive for the rest of the year, which is not the best piece of news for the markets and investors, especially in the face of the US banking sector turmoil.”

This is the second consecutive 25 basis points rise after a 50 basis points rise and four consecutive 75 basis points hikes last year in an attempt to bring US inflation down to 2 per cent. Topline inflation data remains stubbornly above 6 per cent at the moment.

“The Fed’s rate increase shows that tackling sticky inflation remains its first priority, while also taking a gamble that the banking sector pressures would not have a broader spillover,” said Thilan Wickramesinghe, head of research at Maybank Securities Singapore.