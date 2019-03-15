New private home sales in February up 4.4% from January, 18.5% from year-ago: URA data

SINGAPORE - Developers in Singapore sold 455 private homes last month, up 4.4 per cent from the 436 units they moved a month ago, and 18.5 per cent higher than the 384 units moved a year ago, according to figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Feb 15).

Developers launched 596 private homes in February, nearly 200 per cent more than a year ago, and up nearly 20 per cent from the previous month's 498 units launched.

Last month, higher month-on-month sales were seen for projects including Affinity at Serangoon, Riverfront Residences, The Tre Ver, The Garden Residences, Stirling Residences and Parc Botannia.

The pick-up in sales could be due to the recent announcement of the Cross-Island MRT Line, OrangeTee & Tie head of research and consultancy Christine Sun said.

Many developers have also raised commissions to incentivize agents amid growing competition for buyers, she added.