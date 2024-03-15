February new private home sales sink to 15-year low

SINGAPORE – With developers holding off new launches due to the Chinese New Year holiday, coupled with softer economic conditions and buyers’ fatigue, new private home sales plummeted to their weakest February showing since 2008 when 174 new units were sold.

Just 149 units were sold in February, nearly half of the 281 transacted in January, and down 65.6 per cent from 433 a year ago.

While some buyers held off in the face of ample new launch options and in hope of interest rate cuts later in 2024, sentiment was also hit by soft macroeconomic conditions, still-high financing costs, higher new home prices, and property cooling measures, analysts said.

With developers prioritising sales from earlier released projects, the number of newly launched units plunged 89.2 per cent month-on-month to 45 units in February.

“This marks the lowest February launch tally since the Urban Redevelopment Authority began providing monthly project launch and sales data in June 2007,” said Ms Chia Siew Chuin, JLL’s head of residential research for Singapore.

Mogul.sg chief research officer Nicholas Mak noted there was a backlog of residential projects slated for launch in 2024.

“Some projects were supposed to be launched in 2023 but were instead held over to this year. All of these projects are facing the five-year additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) deadline. Any further delay in their launches would shorten the runway for the developers,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the prime district, median unit prices of non-landed new private homes excluding executive condominiums (EC) fell by 3 per cent month-on-month to $3,087 per square foot (psf) in February.

Median unit prices in the city fringe dipped 0.5 per cent to $2,561 psf, while those in the suburbs fell 1 per cent to $2,059, Ms Chia noted.

This could be due to “lower unit pricing for homes with larger floor areas or less desirable attributes”, she said.

New private home sales to foreign buyers continued to slide after the ABSD rate for this group was hiked to 60 per cent in 2023. Just three transactions by foreigners were recorded in February.

A 3,035 sq ft unit at Terra Hill in Pasir Panjang was sold to a foreigner for $8.05 million, which means the buyer had to fork out $4 million in ABSD, ERA Singapore key executive officer Eugene Lim said.

The other two deals comprised a 1,087 sq ft unit at Enchante in Evelyn Road in the Newton/Novena area that sold for $3.03 million, and a 1,464 sq ft unit at Pasir Ris 8 that transacted for $2.57 million, he added.

Overall transaction volumes could pick up in March due in part to two new launches near Yishun – the 267-unit Lentoria, which sold about 19 per cent or 50 units at an average price of $2,120 psf over its March 2 to 3 launch weekend, and the 533-unit Lentor Mansion, which will open for booking on March 16.

Ms Tricia Song, CBRE’s head of research for Singapore and South-east Asia, noted that while these launches could help boost sales in the near term, “a more significant recovery is expected only if interest rates ease and the economy recovers” in the second half of 2024.