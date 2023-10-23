Fear and uncertainty overhang the markets

SINGAPORE – Any hopes of a near-term market recovery were snuffed out by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell last week when he said that the US economy’s strength and continued tight labour market could warrant further Fed interest rate increases.

“Additional evidence of persistently above-trend growth, or that tightness in the labour market is no longer easing, could put further progress on inflation at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy,” Mr Powell said in remarks to the Economic Club of New York.

Mr Powell’s utterance on Thursday appeared to push back against market expectations that the United States central bank’s rate hikes had reached an end.

If that were not enough, overhanging the market are fresh geopolitical concerns about the impact of an extended Middle East war, added on to the conflict in Ukraine, on commodity and energy markets.

Oil is already at its highest levels in 2023, as is gold – a sought-after asset during times of crisis and uncertainty.

As the 10-year Treasury surged past the 5 per cent levels for the first time in 16 years, raising fresh concerns about a potential US economic recession, the Dow Jones Industrial index plumbed to its lowest levels since late 2022 as it closed another 1.61 per cent down for the week at 33,127.28 points on Friday.

The broader S&P 500 broke below its key 200-day moving average for the first time in six months to close at 4,224.16 points, marking a 2.39 per cent fall for the week.

With the prospect of higher-for-longer rates, the tech-heavy and rate-sensitive Nasdaq slumped 3.16 per cent last week to 12,983.81 points.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index fell 3.4 per cent last week to 3,076.69 points on Friday, setting a new low for 2023. This brings the decline in total return for 2023 year to date (YTD) to 1.2 per cent.

There was nowhere to hide and traditional safe havens like the trio of banks averaged 1.9 per cent declines, trimming their average YTD total return to 3.9 per cent.

UOB is set to provide a business update this coming Thursday, while OCBC Bank, which has gained 12 per cent in total returns in 2023, has seen the most net institutional inflow across the Singapore stock market over the past two weeks.

Both DBS Bank and OCBC ended Friday 13 per cent below their Refinitiv consensus estimate target price, while UOB ended Friday 16 per cent below target.

So what is next?

While much of the focus has been on rates and the Middle East, there is another factor that the market has to take into account in November.

The gridlock at Capitol Hill, where the Republicans have yet to pick a House Speaker, will have implications on the upcoming debt-ceiling debate outcome in November.

It could be a bruising and nerve-racking exercise, not just for lawmakers, but for markets as well.

This comes as the US government on Friday posted a US$1.695 trillion (S$2.33 trillion) budget deficit in fiscal year 2023, a 23 per cent jump from the prior year as revenues fell and outlays for Social Security, Medicare and record-high interest costs on the federal debt rose.

As Mr Vasu Menon, managing director for investment strategy at OCBC, pointed out, given the current circumstances, the market outlook is unlikely to change materially in the near term.