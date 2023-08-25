Fatburger, Buttrmilk outlets shutter as franchise operator Deelish Brands closes

SINGAPORE – Fatburger and fried chicken and waffles eatery Buttrmilk outlets here have shuttered as their operator, franchise management company Deelish Brands, is closing down.

Deelish, which also ran brands such as wood-fired pizza restaurant 800 Degrees, operated more than 10 outlets in total.

Deelish Brands chief executive Mohamed “Moe” Ibrahim, responding to queries from The Straits Times, said the group will be winding down the company “on an orderly basis to benefit all stakeholders”.

A frequent patron of Deelish Brands’ restaurants at Kinex Mall in Katong said he had been surprised to find that the Buttrmilk, Fatburger and 800 Degrees outlets there had closed without any prior notice to the members of its restaurant loyalty programme.

“After I found the Kinex shops closed, I searched for alternate venues to spend my credits on, but found they were all closed as well. If Deelish Brands had informed its members of the closures in advance, we would have had the opportunity to use up our remaining credits,” said the patron, 51, who wished to remain anonymous.

Mr Ibrahim said the virtual credits from the company’s loyalty programme amount to a few hundred dollars in total, and that they are held by a handful of people.

He added: “Any customer with unused credits can contact us via our WhatsApp hotline and they will be refunded for any cash they have topped up and not yet used.”

Deelish Brands, which was founded in 2017, had been named one of Singapore’s Fastest Moving Companies by SME100 in 2022.