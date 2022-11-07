Fast-fashion upstarts are using Shein’s own strategies against it

GUANGDONG – Loved by Gen Z shoppers for its ultra-cheap throwaway fashion – and held up as a pariah by sustainability experts for exactly the same reason – Shein’s impact on global consumers over the past couple of years is indisputable.

Behind the scenes, the Chinese retailer’s influence on manufacturing has been just as seismic. Now, the breakneck supply chain pioneered by Shein is allowing a new swathe of brands to make the most of operating in the colossal retailer’s slipstream.

At least one – Temu, a new global offshoot of Chinese e-commerce heavyweight Pinduoduo – may present a genuine threat. Shein’s management see Temu as their most serious potential competitor, according to people familiar with the situation, who say the newcomer is actively headhunting its employees and targeting its suppliers.

“Shein has created a new standard for the apparel online export business,” said Mr Ye Zhibin, founder of fzthinking.com, an online platform that helps cross-border e-commerce companies find suppliers.

Now that low-cost Chinese brands can sell directly to Western consumers online, “the supply chain and brands that plan to go overseas need to follow the standard”.

The new crop of rivals is just one of Shein’s many current headaches. Sales growth has tailed off as the pandemic recedes and new higher-end products are not cutting through with consumers. Worse, the super-fast-fashion business model that made the brand’s name has given rise to allegations of environmental damage and worker exploitation that may stand in the way of its initial public offering ambitions.

But in the Chinese manufacturing heartland of Guangdong, signs of Shein’s current dominance are everywhere.

On a recent evening in the village of Nancun, the alleyways were quiet except for the sound of children playing – and the looms in the garment workshops, which operate day and night in service of a start-up whose annual sales vaulted to US$16 billion (S$22.5 billion) in 2021. Even as growth slows, that figure is on track to rise by about 50 per cent this year, according to people familiar with the situation.

In downtown Guangzhou, logo makers name-check Shein along with Nike and Champion as evidence that they serve the most important clients. Industry forums highlight Shein – valued at US$100 billion, more than H&M and Inditex’s Zara combined – as a model of expansion into overseas markets.

Shein’s impact on China’s textile business has been heightened because its rise began at an otherwise challenging time for the US$700 billion sector. Industry profits have fallen in two of the past three years and the decline deepened to 17 per cent in the first half of 2022. Global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and a range of Covid-19-related disruptions have all weakened demand at home and abroad. Rising costs for labour and raw materials have also hit factories hard.

“Shein is a lifesaver to the apparel supply chain, at least in southern China in recent years,” said Mr He Zhikang, assistant director of the Guangdong Apparel and Accessories Association.

“It provides huge orders to factories that have been struggling with weak demand, and it inspires many local brands to eye overseas markets for a new growth engine.”

For decades, China’s textile workforce has provided low-cost, quick-turnaround garments to global brands like H&M and Zara. But Shein has found ways to squeeze the system even further, using reams of consumer data to inform every move.

While Zara’s garments go from drawing board to shipping container in three weeks, the fast-fashion behemoth demands a turnaround of just 10 days.