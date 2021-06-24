Thai fashion brand Pomelo launches solutions platform to help firms in industry to scale operations

SINGAPORE - Apparel and fashion brand Pomelo has launched a brand services and solutions platform to help other businesses in the industry scale their operations quickly.

Called Prism, the platform will provide fashion brands with support in areas such as managing logistics and marketing needs, Thailand-headquartered Pomelo said on Thursday (June 24).

The platform is already operational in Thailand and will be expanding to countries across South-east Asia, including Singapore, in the next few months.

It has plans to target lifestyle, make-up, cosmetics and skincare brands as well.

Prism will tap the Pomelo brand's existing merchandising and trading expertise, marketing capabilities and a pool of data collected from over 40 million consumers in South-east Asia to provide such services.

For example, a business intelligence unit can analyse customer profiling, segment customer groups and monitor trends while providing insights and recommendations to businesses.

Another team will guide businesses through the process of designing and manufacturing, utilising trend forecasts and machine-learning-based demand planning.

Prism will also offer its clients a logistics and warehousing network in the region, with warehouses and distribution centres in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. This will cover pick and pack operations, tax and border solutions, customer service and handling of returned goods.

Global brands such as Urban Revivo and Levi's have signed up for Prism's services.

"Prism aims to guide and recommend brands with a strategy and roadmap that are aligned with their goals to grow in the omnichannel industry," said Pomelo.

Omnichannel refers to an approach to sales that focuses on providing customers a seamless experience, whether online or offline.

Pomelo chief executive officer David Jou said: "The pandemic has had seismic impacts on the industry. Our goal with Prism is to turn this crisis into an opportunity.

"By providing this end-to-end service, we want to help brands scale with us and contribute to the growth of the fashion industry across South-east Asia."