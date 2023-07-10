Family offices in spotlight over how much value they bring to Singapore

The economic impact of family offices has come under the spotlight following a boom in the past few years. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
and
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – The family office of former diamond magnates Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer of De Beers fame has made over 10 investments in funds and companies managed or domiciled in Singapore, invested in the region, and is planning to grow its four-person team here.

With the spotlight on single family offices (SFOs) here recently, Mr Edoardo Collevecchio, who has served Oppenheimer Generations for more than five years as chief of staff, said the portfolio is currently focused on early and growth-stage investments. Its Singapore branch – Oppenheimer Generations Asia – was set up in February 2021.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top