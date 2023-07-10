Family offices in spotlight over how much value they bring to Singapore

SINGAPORE – The family office of former diamond magnates Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer of De Beers fame has made over 10 investments in funds and companies managed or domiciled in Singapore, invested in the region, and is planning to grow its four-person team here.

With the spotlight on single family offices (SFOs) here recently, Mr Edoardo Collevecchio, who has served Oppenheimer Generations for more than five years as chief of staff, said the portfolio is currently focused on early and growth-stage investments. Its Singapore branch – Oppenheimer Generations Asia – was set up in February 2021.