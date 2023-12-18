Family offices in Singapore to face tougher screening measures

The enhanced measures will largely be taking effect in December, according to the MAS. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Wealthy families interested in setting up single family offices (SFOs) in Singapore and want to tap tax incentives offered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be facing enhanced checks by the regulator almost immediately.

According to Ms Gillian Tan, MAS’ assistant managing director (development and international), the regulator will strengthen the due diligence checks conducted at the point of application, and will swiftly withdraw tax incentives should subsequent monitoring and events detect adverse activities. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top