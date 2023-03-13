Family offices in S’pore may face talent gap amid stronger demand

While the entry of more family offices into Singapore will create economic value, these investment firms could soon face a shortage of experienced talent, practitioners warn.

Family offices are private firms set up by wealthy families to manage their investments and assets. There are around 700 here, up from 400 or so at the end of 2020.

This growth will spur demand for a range of professional services, from lawyers to accountants, tax experts and financial advisers.

The Economic Development Board also announced changes to its Global Investor Programme effective later this week. For those setting up family offices, applicants have to hire at least five incremental family office professionals, including at least three Singapore citizens, by the fifth year of permanent resident status.

Professor Annie Koh of the Singapore Management University is confident that the trend of these changes “will add to our investment professionals getting better jobs”. The surrounding professional services firms with their staff will get a piece of the action as well, she added.

“Legal and tax advisers, estate planning and professional services advisers, even our private banking professionals and EAMs – external or independent asset managers” will benefit. Others who could also benefit include research analysts, traders and even university interns who could find opportunities, added Prof Koh.

She said these family offices will need to engage funds management and other support staff.

This is why pay and the demand for talent could be an issue.

“Some are debating whether the Singapore financial industry can support the recruitment of investment professionals in this niche finance area of family offices,” noted Purpose Venture Capital co-founder Sharon Sim.

From what she has seen, remuneration is anything up to 10 to 20 per cent lower than for a similar position in a bank.

Some of those who are used to working with banks and their established platforms are not willing to take the risk to move to a smaller outfit which may lack the resources to support them, added Ms Sim, previously chief executive of Aries Investment Management, a multi-family office, and now an adviser to the firm.

If they move, she said, they may have to set up or adapt to new systems such as customer relationship management, IT and trading systems. These are challenging tasks for those used to working with ample resources and established infrastructure.