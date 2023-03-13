Family offices in S’pore may face talent gap amid stronger demand

While the entry of more family offices into Singapore will create economic value, these investment firms could soon face a shortage of experienced talent, practitioners warn.
Family offices are private firms set up by wealthy families to manage their investments and assets. There are around 700 here, up from 400 or so at the end of 2020.
This growth will spur demand for a range of professional services, from lawyers to accountants, tax experts and financial advisers.
The Economic Development Board also announced changes to its Global Investor Programme effective later this week. For those setting up family offices, applicants have to hire at least five incremental family office professionals, including at least three Singapore citizens, by the fifth year of permanent resident status.
Professor Annie Koh of the Singapore Management University is confident that the trend of these changes “will add to our investment professionals getting better jobs”. The surrounding professional services firms with their staff will get a piece of the action as well, she added.
“Legal and tax advisers, estate planning and professional services advisers, even our private banking professionals and EAMs – external or independent asset managers” will benefit. Others who could also benefit include research analysts, traders and even university interns who could find opportunities, added Prof Koh.
She said these family offices will need to engage funds management and other support staff.
This is why pay and the demand for talent could be an issue.
“Some are debating whether the Singapore financial industry can support the recruitment of investment professionals in this niche finance area of family offices,” noted Purpose Venture Capital co-founder Sharon Sim.
From what she has seen, remuneration is anything up to 10 to 20 per cent lower than for a similar position in a bank.
Some of those who are used to working with banks and their established platforms are not willing to take the risk to move to a smaller outfit which may lack the resources to support them, added Ms Sim, previously chief executive of Aries Investment Management, a multi-family office, and now an adviser to the firm.
If they move, she said, they may have to set up or adapt to new systems such as customer relationship management, IT and trading systems. These are challenging tasks for those used to working with ample resources and established infrastructure.
Family offices may recruit junior people but not a large number, as they still prefer hiring more experienced staff, since the teams are usually quite lean. It is also a different experience compared with working in a bank, as there may be only one or two family principals, so the requirements may differ from a bank’s clientele.
Mr Roger Zhu, chief executive of multi-family office Winfield Global Capital, said finding suitable staff for a family office can sometimes be a challenge. This is because private banks, top-tier investment managers and sovereign wealth funds are competing for the same pool of investment professionals.
Most of them are offering higher pay, added Mr Zhu. In addition, family offices may be less attractive to prospective employees because they are generally leaner and less established, and the career path is not as clear as in large organisations.
However, he said: “We work with fresh graduates and sometimes interns and we are happy to train them so that they gain exposure and experience.”
There are jobs in family offices that provide good opportunities for Singaporeans, said Mr Ethan Chue, CEO of Family Succession Advisors, pointing to “roles such as family office management, investment consultants/portfolio advisers, financial accountants, legal and compliance and corporate secretarial” that need to be filled.
Mr Chue said Singapore’s cost base means hiring a full suite of professionals will not be cheap, adding: “What is important is that the family offices which set up here should be of a sufficient size and wealth to afford these roles.”
Mr Derrick Tan, CEO of wealth management firm Wrise, which works with family offices, notes that the lack of independent and experienced wealth management talent will be partly met by overseas finance professionals who are attracted to the growing sector.
There have also been efforts to build up the talent pool in recent years. For example, the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) has launched various family office training courses.
Its CEO, Ms Foo Mee Har, told The Straits Times that for the entire family office sector to develop strongly, different ecosystem players need to be trained, beyond just those directly working in the industry.
WMI aims to train more than 5,000 individuals by 2025 in family-office related topics, she said. The institute is seeing more mid-level staff joining family offices to cover more specialist roles, from portfolio management to legal and compliance.
It is also noting strong demand for investment-related skills, as many family offices are looking for local and regional investment opportunities to support innovation and enterprises.
Apart from the WMI, business schools and professional training centres also offer various certification and training courses, Wrise’s Mr Tan noted.
The fintech and wealth tech industries in Singapore are helping to nurture local talent as well. They provide the training ground for fresh graduates and newly certified professionals to gain experience in wealth and investment management work as well as the nuanced servicing of ultra wealthy clients, Mr Tan added.