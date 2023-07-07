Family offices can ‘forge legacies and impact generations’ with their wealth: Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE – Family offices have the opportunity to “forge legacies and impact generations” by investing in the future and deploying their capital towards philanthropy.

In this way, they can “bring benefits not only to their next generations but to the world”, said Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat.

He was delivering a keynote address at the UBS Singapore Family Office Forum on Friday.

The event brought together more than 200 family offices with an estimated total net worth of more than US$200 billion (S$270.6 billion) to explore the theme “forging legacies, impacting generations”.

Opening his address, Mr Heng said: “The choices that we make today – action or inaction, investments or disinvestments – will take us across different paths, for ourselves and for our future generations.”

It is important for investors to “look beyond just quarterly or annual results to focus on longer-term returns and impact”.

UBS Asia Pacific president Edmund Koh said in his welcome address that there is a “mindset shift” among the bank’s family office clients. Many now see succession as more than just passing on wealth.

“Bringing up the next generation with a deep understanding and pride in their family heritage and values; and harmony between family members have become even more crucial,” he said.

Many family offices have also increasingly contributed to society through philanthropic initiatives and UBS is working with them to “tackle some of the world’s most pressing social and environmental problems”.

Mr Heng suggested two areas where family offices can make a positive impact – by investing in sectors of the future so that capital is deployed productively to support growth and innovation, and create new jobs; and by investing for the social good through giving back and contributing to the development of their communities and societies.

Because family offices take a long-term view of investment, Mr Heng said they can expand the capital pool available to start-ups and business ventures to develop innovative solutions in new growth areas.

Digitalisation, artificial intelligence, fintech, automation, health and medical technology, and the green economy are examples of new areas of growth.

“If we can channel investments to catalyse innovation, and to make and scale technological breakthroughs, we can address many of our global challenges like climate change and an ageing population,” Mr Heng noted.