Fallout from troubled crypto exchange FTX spreads through market

SINGAPORE – The shock move by leading digital currency firm Binance to walk away from a deal to bail out crypto exchange FTX is sending shock waves through a market already reeling with a slew of company failures.

Observers and investors fear the spillover effect is just starting and could be “more detrimental” than the crash of stablecoin TerraUSD and sister token Luna in May.

FTX has already stopped withdrawals of its FTT token but the firm’s close association with the Solana blockchain has sent the price of that network’s SOL token down as well.

SOL had fallen by more than 30 per cent to US$14.74 by midday Thursday, just hours after the Binance announcement.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was an early investor in the Solana blockchain project through Hong Kong crypto trading firm Alameda Research, which he founded and holds a majority stake.

Investors now expect US$330 million worth of SOL tokens to flood the market, in turn causing the price to plunge further.

Trader Charles Tan, who still holds 1,000 FTT tokens, said he has had a close shave: “I got wind of what was unfolding on Saturday afternoon so I basically unwound my positions and withdrew 99 per cent of holdings by Sunday night.”

Mr Tan said he is “one of the lucky ones” who went along with crypto-savvy friends to liquidate his holdings.

“I’m still a little bit in shock,” he added, noting that FTX had a good reputation and managed to count Temasek as an investor.

Other FTX investors include BlackRock and Softbank.

Temasek said on Wednesday that it is aware of the developments between FTX and Binance and is engaging FTX in its capacity as shareholder.

Exchanges around the world have moved to assure their users in the wake of the FTX crisis.

The founder of the Tron network, Mr Justin Sun, said on Thursday that his team was “putting together a solution together with FTX to initiate a pathway forward”.

He said they have been working round the clock “to avert further deterioration”, adding that he has faith that the situation is manageable.