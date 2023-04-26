Falling demand from advanced economies clouds Singapore’s 2023 growth outlook: MAS

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s growth prospects have become more uncertain as demand weakens for its key electronics exports from the advanced economies of the United States, Eurozone and Japan, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) warned in a report.

China will be a notable exception among major economies as its growth is set to rebound after the end of Covid-19 curbs, the central bank said in its biannual Macroeconomic Review released on Wednesday.

However, beyond tourism, the boost from China’s reopening to exports from Asia and Singapore is projected to be relatively muted, added MAS.

The outlook for Singapore’s financial sector has also weakened amid rising interest rates and turbulence in the US and European banking sectors, the central bank said, referring to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

MAS also warned that the reconfiguration of supply chains amid US-China trade frictions poses a threat to the growth of the global tech industry and, by extension, to Singapore’s electronics sector.

The sector accounts for 42 per cent of its manufacturing output and 10 per cent of nominal gross domestic product (GDP).

Weaker economic activity will, however, quicken the decline in inflation worldwide, though prices are still rising at a pace faster than most central banks would like and hence interest rates will remain high, MAS said.

In Singapore, core inflation – which excludes accommodation and private transport costs – has peaked, and is expected to ease more discernibly over the second half of 2023 to end the year significantly lower.

Singapore’s imported inflation, which has already turned negative, should fall further alongside lower commodity prices and the stronger trade-weighted Singapore dollar, after five tightening moves by MAS between October 2021 and October 2022.

MAS believes that inflationary pressure will also weaken as the tightness in the domestic labour market eases, moderating wage growth.

It expects core inflation to fall as low as 2.5 per cent by the end of 2023, bringing the annual average to between 3.5 and 4.5 per cent.

The central bank stood by its forecast for Singapore’s economy to grow between 0.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent this year but warned of risks.

“A broadening downturn in the global electronics industry and the recent banking stresses in the US and Europe have dampened Singapore’s growth prospects, given its relatively large exposure to the tech and finance sectors,” MAS said.

The global manufacturing and trade slowdown, especially in electronics, that started in late 2022 has intensified at the start of this year, and economic growth for most of its trading partners is likely to trend lower this year.