Fail well, and you learn better

However, this requires thought and effort to be put into fostering productive failure.

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guest on how to make productive failure work.

His guest is:

Associate Professor Sim Soo Kheng, director of the innovation centre at the Institute for Adult Learning

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:24 How is failure the mother of success

4:51 Creating safe spaces to fail in

10:52 Is productive failure impossible in high-stakes roles like medicine?

16:47 What can you do to learn well from the approach?

21:56 Prof Sim’s own brush with productive failure

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

