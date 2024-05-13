Fail well, and you learn better

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, The Straits Times helps you put your career on the right footing from the outset.
Failure is not fatal; Instead, organisations and individuals can set themselves up to learn from each failure better and faster.
However, this requires thought and effort to be put into fostering productive failure.
In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guest on how to make productive failure work.
His guest is:
Associate Professor Sim Soo Kheng, director of the innovation centre at the Institute for Adult Learning
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:24 How is failure the mother of success
4:51 Creating safe spaces to fail in
10:52 Is productive failure impossible in high-stakes roles like medicine?
16:47 What can you do to learn well from the approach?
21:56 Prof Sim’s own brush with productive failure
Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
