S’pore’s factory output decline narrows to 1.6% in April, despite drag from biomed, electronics sectors

SINGAPORE – Factory output continued to slide in April but the rate of decline – while worse than analyst forecasts – was markedly less than the big drop recorded in March.

Manufacturing production fell 1.6 per cent in April over the same month last year, a striking improvement over the 9.2 per cent tumble the sector registered in March.

It has been a bumpy period for the sector: It recorded 12 straight months of decline up to October 2023 and only four months of gains in the period since.

If the biomedical sector is excluded, output in April actually rose 1.7 per cent year on year, noted Economic Development Board data on 24 May.

The biomed cluster fared the worst, shrinking 29.1 per cent in April, due largely to the pharmaceuticals segment, which plunged 54.6 per cent on the back of lower output for products and the mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The sector’s decline came despite a 13.6 per cent increase in the medical technology segment on the back of higher export demand for devices.

The electronics cluster slid 1.1 per cent year on year. While parts of the sector expanded, they were unable to offset the 2.6 per cent contraction in semiconductors, which accounts for the bulk of Singapore’s electronics output.

On the flip side, all the remaining sectors expanded, led by transport engineering, which appeared to fire on all cylinders, with output climbing 10.6 per cent.

The marine and offshore engineering segment stood out in the transport engineering sector with production surging 18.8 per cent, supported by improved activity in the shipyards, as well as increased output in oil and gas field equipment.

Aerospace fared well also, with output up 8.2 per cent amid higher demand from commercial airlines as travel demand worldwide continued to recover strongly. Only the land segment contracted, down 3 per cent.

Output also expanded in general industries which grew 7.3 per cent, chemicals, up 3.10 per cent, and precision engineering, ahead 2.9 per cent.

Economists told The Straits Times that the weakness in semiconductors manufacturing was unexpected.

Essec Business School associate professor Jamus Lim said: “Indeed, I am a little surprised by the downturn in electronics.

“This is especially in light of how we appear to have passed the trough ... sometime at the end of last year.”