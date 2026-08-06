The Facility Management Experts Summit 2026 brought together industry leaders to discuss emerging trends while recognising organisations and individuals raising standards across the sector

Frank Ngoh, president, SIFMA, delivering his welcome address at the FMES 2026 Gala Dinner.

Facility management (FM) is often invisible – until something goes wrong. Yet the sector plays a critical role in keeping buildings running safely, efficiently and sustainably.

The future of the sector took centre stage at the Facility Management Experts Summit (FMES) 2026, organised by the Singapore International Facility Management Association (SIFMA) and held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on July 31, 2026.

Themed “One Ecosystem, Symbiotic Outcomes”, the summit brought together building owners, facilities managers, service providers, government agencies, technology partners, and trade associations related to facilities management.

Guest of honour Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, senior parliamentary secretary for National Development and Education and a Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, highlighted how the role of FM is changing as operations become more connected and technology-enabled.

Guest of honour, senior parliamentary secretary for National Development Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, delivering his opening address at the FMES 2026 Gala Dinner. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FACILITY MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

“Many have embraced Integrated FM, bringing together operations, workflows and data across multiple services for greater synergy,” he said.

He also announced three new Building and Construction Authority (BCA) initiatives to support the sector’s transformation.

These comprise the BCA Guide to Smart FM, featuring industry case studies and best practices; a revised guide on FM Procurement, which promotes progressive procurement, fair payment practices and stronger collaboration across the value chain; and the FM Value Chain Feedback Channel, a platform for stakeholders to share feedback and support continuous improvement.

“The success of FM transformation requires various parties to work together collaboratively, build trust and optimise workflows,” Dr Syed said.

Turning sustainability goals into action

SIFMA also unveiled two initiatives aimed at advancing the sector: a new AI Committee tasked with developing an industry roadmap the refreshed SNZO 2.0 sustainability framework.

The two initiatives launched at the summit reflected the industry’s growing focus on measurable sustainability outcomes and the practical use of AI.

The first was the formation of AI Committee, with SUTD as a key collaborator, which will work with Industry partners to develop an AI road map for Singapore FM’s sector.

“At SIFMA, we believe we must move beyond talking about AI and start applying AI,” said the association’s president Frank Ngoh.

The roadmap will identify practical uses of AI in areas such as energy management, predictive maintenance and service delivery. For instance, analysing building and equipment data could help FM teams identify unusual patterns, anticipate maintenance needs and deploy resources more efficiently.

(From left) Clement Tan, president, Singapore Pest Management Association, Lorraine Lim, deputy president, Security Association Singapore, Jacqueline Poh, chief executive officer, JTC Corporation, Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, Frank Ngoh, president, SIFMA, Derek Tan, CEO, BCA Authority, Jacqueline Allan, president, Landscape Industry Association of Singapore and Edy Tan, PBM, president, Environmental Management Association of Singapore. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FACILITY MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

The committee will also develop guidelines to help companies evaluate, test and adopt AI tools responsibly.

Another focus will be on the workforce. The roadmap will identify the capabilities that FM professionals may need as the sector becomes more digital, as well as possible pathways for employees to acquire these skills.

The initiative comes as FM companies face manpower constraints and seek ways to raise productivity while maintaining service standards.

Dr Syed noted that technology could help employees spend less time on routine work and take on more complex responsibilities.

Jacqueline Poh, chief executive officer of JTC Corporation giving her Keynote Presentation, titled ‘Reimagining Singapore’s Industrial Landscape Through FM Innovation’. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FACILITY MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

It is organised around four key areas: leadership and organisational capability, carbon measurement and management, collaboration with service partners, and the integration of sustainability into everyday business practices.

“Tasks that were once manual and repetitive are increasingly automated and streamlined, allowing FM employees to focus on higher-value work, such as data-driven monitoring and optimising maintenance strategies,” he said.

SIFMA also announced SNZO 2.0, a refreshed framework that encourages organisations to move beyond broad green pledges by developing structured plans, setting measurable targets and tracking their progress over time.

Guest of honour deputy chairperson for Goverment Parliamentary Committee for National Development and MP for Jurong Central SMC Xie Yao Quan (third from right), Melvin Yong, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (second from right) and SIFMA board members. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FACILITY MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

These themes were explored further during the summit, with speakers from JTC Corporation, Sentosa Development Corporation, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the Building and Construction Authority and the National Environment Agency sharing how they are responding to changing operational and workforce needs.

Discussions covered topics including digitalisation, integrated FM and outcome-based contracting.

Recognising excellence in facilities management sector

The summit concluded with the FMES Gala Awards, which recognised organisations and individuals that have contributed to the development of the FM sector.

SPS Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi and Frank Ngoh, president, SIFMA, presenting the SIFMA APEX Award to Kelvin Wong, group chief commercial officer and regional head, Asia, Surbana Jurong Group, for his valuable contributions and mentorship to SIFMA during his tenure as CEO at BCA. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FACILITY MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

Awards were presented across categories including technology implementation, sustainability, education, leadership, training and professional development.

The range of categories reflected the different capabilities needed to manage and improve today’s built environment, from adopting new technology and improving building performance to training workers and developing the next generation of FM talent.

Among the recipients was Kelvin Wong, group chief commercial officer and region head for Asia at Surbana Jurong Group and the immediate past chief executive officer of BCA.

Wong received the SIFMA APEX Award, which is presented to an individual who has contributed significantly to the association’s growth and success.

He was recognised for his support, contributions and mentorship during his tenure as BCA chief executive, as well as for encouraging SIFMA and its members to embrace digitalisation and innovation and push the boundaries of FM in Singapore.

Winners of the FMES Awards 2026 Corporate Awards FM Team of the Year Award Residential & Township

Winner

EM Services Pte Ltd

Merit

Empire City Consultant Pte Ltd Industrial & Manufacturing

Winner

SMM Pte Ltd

Excellence

Cyclect Facilities Management Pte Ltd

Merit

CBM Pte Ltd Healthcare

Winner

Savills Property Management Pte Ltd

Excellence

ENGIE Services Singapore Pte Ltd Commercial & Retail

Winner

Savills Property Management Pte Ltd

Excellence

Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd

Chambers International

Merit

CPG Facilities Management Pte Ltd

Jardine Engineering (Singapore) Pte Ltd Specialised Facilities, Institutions & Others

Winner

ENGIE Services Singapore Pte Ltd

Excellence

CPG Facilities Management Pte Ltd

Merit

Kim Yew Integrated Pte Ltd Smart FM Technology Implementation Award Large Enterprise

Winner

JTC Corporation

Excellence

C&W Services (S) Pte. Ltd.

Merit

Fonda Global Engineering Pte Ltd

ST Engineering Synthesis Pte Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

Winner

Chambers International

Excellence

TS Group Pte Ltd Sustainability Initiative Award Large Enterprise

Winner

JTC Corporation

Excellence

Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd

C&W Services (S) Pte. Ltd.

UEMS Solutions Pte Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

Winner

TS Group Pte Ltd

Merit

BNL Services Pte Ltd Education & Development Initiative Award Large Enterprise

Winner

Fonda Global Engineering Pte Ltd

Excellence

CBRE GWS Pte Ltd

Merit

ENGIE Services Singapore Pte Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

Winner

TS Group Pte Ltd

Merit

Exceltec Property Management Pte Ltd Institute of Higher Learning

Winner

Temasek Polytechnic

Excellence

Ngee Ann Polytechnic

School of Design & Environment Best FM Partner Award Pest Control

Winner

Rentokil Initial Singapore Pte Ltd

Excellence

OCS Group (S) Pest Solutions Pte Ltd

Merit

Absolve Pest Control Pte Ltd Cleaning

Winner

ISS Facility Services Private Limited

Excellence

OCS Group (S) Facility Services Pte Ltd

Merit

Seng Foo Building Construction Pte Ltd Landscaping

Winner

OCS Group (S) Landscaping Services Pte Ltd

Excellence

Golden Landscape & Construction Pte Ltd Security

Winner

Dragonet Smarttech Security Pte Ltd

Excellence

CBM Security Pte Ltd Mechanical & Electrical

Winner

Indeco Engineers (Pte) Ltd

Excellence

ISS M&E Private Limited

Merit

Propell Integrated Pte Ltd Individual Awards FM Visionary Award

Roy Ee Fu Cai

ENGIE Services Singapore Pte Ltd Patrick Tan

Kim Yew Integrated Pte Ltd Facility Manager of the Year

Gladys Siahaan

CBRE GWS Pte Ltd

Other recipients included organisations recognised for improving building performance, advancing sustainability initiatives and supporting the development of FM professionals.

Individual awards also honoured established leaders and emerging talent whose work has helped raise standards across the profession.

Beyond celebrating individual achievements, the awards provided a snapshot of how the sector is evolving. They showed that industry transformation is taking place not only through the adoption of new technology, but also through changes in leadership, workforce development, sustainability practices and collaboration.

“The future of FM is not something that will happen to us. It is something we will build together,” said Ngoh.