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Facilities management sector maps its future and recognises its best
The Facility Management Experts Summit 2026 brought together industry leaders to discuss emerging trends while recognising organisations and individuals raising standards across the sector
Facility management (FM) is often invisible – until something goes wrong. Yet the sector plays a critical role in keeping buildings running safely, efficiently and sustainably.
The future of the sector took centre stage at the Facility Management Experts Summit (FMES) 2026, organised by the Singapore International Facility Management Association (SIFMA) and held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on July 31, 2026.
Themed “One Ecosystem, Symbiotic Outcomes”, the summit brought together building owners, facilities managers, service providers, government agencies, technology partners, and trade associations related to facilities management.
Guest of honour Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, senior parliamentary secretary for National Development and Education and a Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, highlighted how the role of FM is changing as operations become more connected and technology-enabled.
“Many have embraced Integrated FM, bringing together operations, workflows and data across multiple services for greater synergy,” he said.
He also announced three new Building and Construction Authority (BCA) initiatives to support the sector’s transformation.
These comprise the BCA Guide to Smart FM, featuring industry case studies and best practices; a revised guide on FM Procurement, which promotes progressive procurement, fair payment practices and stronger collaboration across the value chain; and the FM Value Chain Feedback Channel, a platform for stakeholders to share feedback and support continuous improvement.
“The success of FM transformation requires various parties to work together collaboratively, build trust and optimise workflows,” Dr Syed said.
Turning sustainability goals into action
SIFMA also unveiled two initiatives aimed at advancing the sector: a new AI Committee tasked with developing an industry roadmap the refreshed SNZO 2.0 sustainability framework.
The two initiatives launched at the summit reflected the industry’s growing focus on measurable sustainability outcomes and the practical use of AI.
The first was the formation of AI Committee, with SUTD as a key collaborator, which will work with Industry partners to develop an AI road map for Singapore FM’s sector.
“At SIFMA, we believe we must move beyond talking about AI and start applying AI,” said the association’s president Frank Ngoh.
The roadmap will identify practical uses of AI in areas such as energy management, predictive maintenance and service delivery. For instance, analysing building and equipment data could help FM teams identify unusual patterns, anticipate maintenance needs and deploy resources more efficiently.
The committee will also develop guidelines to help companies evaluate, test and adopt AI tools responsibly.
Another focus will be on the workforce. The roadmap will identify the capabilities that FM professionals may need as the sector becomes more digital, as well as possible pathways for employees to acquire these skills.
The initiative comes as FM companies face manpower constraints and seek ways to raise productivity while maintaining service standards.
Dr Syed noted that technology could help employees spend less time on routine work and take on more complex responsibilities.
It is organised around four key areas: leadership and organisational capability, carbon measurement and management, collaboration with service partners, and the integration of sustainability into everyday business practices.
“Tasks that were once manual and repetitive are increasingly automated and streamlined, allowing FM employees to focus on higher-value work, such as data-driven monitoring and optimising maintenance strategies,” he said.
SIFMA also announced SNZO 2.0, a refreshed framework that encourages organisations to move beyond broad green pledges by developing structured plans, setting measurable targets and tracking their progress over time.
These themes were explored further during the summit, with speakers from JTC Corporation, Sentosa Development Corporation, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the Building and Construction Authority and the National Environment Agency sharing how they are responding to changing operational and workforce needs.
Discussions covered topics including digitalisation, integrated FM and outcome-based contracting.
Recognising excellence in facilities management sector
The summit concluded with the FMES Gala Awards, which recognised organisations and individuals that have contributed to the development of the FM sector.
Awards were presented across categories including technology implementation, sustainability, education, leadership, training and professional development.
The range of categories reflected the different capabilities needed to manage and improve today’s built environment, from adopting new technology and improving building performance to training workers and developing the next generation of FM talent.
Among the recipients was Kelvin Wong, group chief commercial officer and region head for Asia at Surbana Jurong Group and the immediate past chief executive officer of BCA.
Wong received the SIFMA APEX Award, which is presented to an individual who has contributed significantly to the association’s growth and success.
He was recognised for his support, contributions and mentorship during his tenure as BCA chief executive, as well as for encouraging SIFMA and its members to embrace digitalisation and innovation and push the boundaries of FM in Singapore.
Winners of the FMES Awards 2026
Corporate Awards
FM Team of the Year Award
Residential & Township
Winner
EM Services Pte Ltd
Merit
Empire City Consultant Pte Ltd
Industrial & Manufacturing
Winner
SMM Pte Ltd
Excellence
Cyclect Facilities Management Pte Ltd
Merit
CBM Pte Ltd
Healthcare
Winner
Savills Property Management Pte Ltd
Excellence
ENGIE Services Singapore Pte Ltd
Commercial & Retail
Winner
Savills Property Management Pte Ltd
Excellence
Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd
Chambers International
Merit
CPG Facilities Management Pte Ltd
Jardine Engineering (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Specialised Facilities, Institutions & Others
Winner
ENGIE Services Singapore Pte Ltd
Excellence
CPG Facilities Management Pte Ltd
Merit
Kim Yew Integrated Pte Ltd
Smart FM Technology Implementation Award
Large Enterprise
Winner
JTC Corporation
Excellence
C&W Services (S) Pte. Ltd.
Merit
Fonda Global Engineering Pte Ltd
ST Engineering Synthesis Pte Ltd
Small & Medium Enterprise
Winner
Chambers International
Excellence
TS Group Pte Ltd
Sustainability Initiative Award
Large Enterprise
Winner
JTC Corporation
Excellence
Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd
C&W Services (S) Pte. Ltd.
UEMS Solutions Pte Ltd
Small & Medium Enterprise
Winner
TS Group Pte Ltd
Merit
BNL Services Pte Ltd
Education & Development Initiative Award
Large Enterprise
Winner
Fonda Global Engineering Pte Ltd
Excellence
CBRE GWS Pte Ltd
Merit
ENGIE Services Singapore Pte Ltd
Small & Medium Enterprise
Winner
TS Group Pte Ltd
Merit
Exceltec Property Management Pte Ltd
Institute of Higher Learning
Winner
Temasek Polytechnic
Excellence
Ngee Ann Polytechnic
School of Design & Environment
Best FM Partner Award
Pest Control
Winner
Rentokil Initial Singapore Pte Ltd
Excellence
OCS Group (S) Pest Solutions Pte Ltd
Merit
Absolve Pest Control Pte Ltd
Cleaning
Winner
ISS Facility Services Private Limited
Excellence
OCS Group (S) Facility Services Pte Ltd
Merit
Seng Foo Building Construction Pte Ltd
Landscaping
Winner
OCS Group (S) Landscaping Services Pte Ltd
Excellence
Golden Landscape & Construction Pte Ltd
Security
Winner
Dragonet Smarttech Security Pte Ltd
Excellence
CBM Security Pte Ltd
Mechanical & Electrical
Winner
Indeco Engineers (Pte) Ltd
Excellence
ISS M&E Private Limited
Merit
Propell Integrated Pte Ltd
Individual Awards
FM Visionary Award
Roy Ee Fu Cai
ENGIE Services Singapore Pte Ltd
Patrick Tan
Kim Yew Integrated Pte Ltd
Facility Manager of the Year
Gladys Siahaan
CBRE GWS Pte Ltd
Other recipients included organisations recognised for improving building performance, advancing sustainability initiatives and supporting the development of FM professionals.
Individual awards also honoured established leaders and emerging talent whose work has helped raise standards across the profession.
Beyond celebrating individual achievements, the awards provided a snapshot of how the sector is evolving. They showed that industry transformation is taking place not only through the adoption of new technology, but also through changes in leadership, workforce development, sustainability practices and collaboration.
“The future of FM is not something that will happen to us. It is something we will build together,” said Ngoh.