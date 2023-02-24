Facebook, Instagram roll out paid subscription in Australia, New Zealand

SYDNEY – Facebook and Instagram began a week-long roll-out of their first paid verification service on Friday, testing users’ willingness to pay for social media features that until now have been free.

Facing a drop in advertising revenues, parent company Meta is piloting a subscription in Australia and New Zealand before it appears in larger markets. The service will cost US$11.99 (S$16) on the Web and US$14.99 on the iOS and Android mobile platforms.

From Friday, subscribers in Australia who provide government-issued IDs can start applying for a verified badge, offering direct access to customer support, more visibility and protection against impersonation, according to the company.

“We will be gradually rolling out access to Meta Verified on Facebook and Instagram and expect to reach 100 per cent availability within the first seven days of the roll-out,” a Meta spokesman told AFP.

Some attempts to join Meta Verified from Sydney found that the service was not available on the first day of the roll-out.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a statement posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Crucially, the move also provides Meta with a way of mining more revenue from its two billion users.

The swelling army of creators, influencers and pseudo-celebrities who make a living online could be obvious users of verification, according to experts.

Many of them complain that it can be difficult to smooth technical and administrative problems, causing delays and lost revenue.

Dr Jonathon Hutchinson, a lecturer in online communication at the University of Sydney, said a kind of “VIP service” could be “quite a valuable proposition for a content creator”.