Explainer: How Binance and FTX sent shockwaves through the crypto world

NEW YORK – It’s been a tumultuous few days in the largely unregulated cryptocurrency world, with mudslinging on Twitter, a shock exchange takeover bid and plunging token values.

The world’s biggest exchange, Binance Holdings Ltd., is now set to acquire troubled rival FTX.com in what would be a radical consolidation of power in the crypto world. The letter of intent is non-binding though, which sent jitters through the market and sparked a further plunge in values. While crypto might seem like a niche corner of finance, the saga between two of its top players has upended the crypto ecosystem and is likely to have far-reaching repercussions.

What are Binance and FTX?

They’re two of the biggest crypto exchanges, which are the marketplaces where investors buy, sell and store tokens. Binance is the biggest crypto exchange by volume by a long way – and FTX is in the top five, according to crypto data provider CoinMarketCap (which is owned by Binance).

Who runs them?

They’ve also been led by two of the most visible and charismatic people in the crypto world: Binance by Changpeng Zhao (or CZ, as he is known), and FTX by Sam Bankman-Fried (or SBF).

Formerly a trader at Jane Street, until just a few weeks ago the curly-haired 30-year-old was everywhere in the crypto industry – backing flailing projects including BlockFi, Voyager Digital and Celsius. He counted the likes of Softbank Vision Fund, Singapore wealth fund Temasek and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan as investors.

Zhao is a China-born Canadian citizen who emigrated to Vancouver aged 12 and graduated with a degree in computer science from McGill University in Montreal. He started Binance in 2017 in Shanghai – but the Chinese government banned crypto exchanges the same year. He’s now based in Dubai.

Why did they fall out?

Back in 2019, Binance invested in FTX, then a derivatives exchange. The next year, Binance launched its own crypto derivatives, quickly becoming the leader in the field.

Tensions rose as the two companies increasingly took divergent tacks with regulators. Bankman-Fried was testifying in the US Congress, while Binance was said to be facing regulatory probes around the world.

The two companies have also been competing for assets, with both bidding for assets of Voyager Digital – an auction that FTX.US won.

Zhao and Bankman-Fried have been trading barbs on Twitter for months, feuding over issues ranging from lobbying US politicians to allegations of frontrunning trades.

So what just happened in the crypto world?

Over the weekend Zhao tweeted that Binance would be liquidating its holdings of a token known as FTT, which is issued by FTX.

The tweet followed a story from crypto news outlet CoinDesk saying that Alameda Research, a trading house owned by FTX’s founder Bankman-Fried, had a lot of its assets in FTT token.

That fueled broader concerns about FTX’s health and investors began to withdraw money. The FTT token plunged 72% on Tuesday and was falling again on Wednesday. A day before reaching a deal, Bankman-Fried said on Twitter that assets on FTX were “fine” and that “a competitor is trying to go after us with false rumors.”