Expensive flights become new normal on cost of green transition

SYDNEY - The global airline industry has long warned passengers they’ll eventually have to pay some of the US$5 trillion (S$6.7 trillion) cost of decarbonising air travel. The moment has come.

Singapore’s government has announced a tax on air fares to fund purchases of pricey sustainable aviation fuel, while neighbouring Malaysia has authorised carriers to charge people a carbon levy from next month.

In Europe, airlines this year lose one quarter of their free emissions allowance, the first in a series of reductions that’s already estimated to be adding to ticket prices.

“We’ve entered a new era,” said Rico Luman, a transport, logistics and automotive economist at ING Groep in Amsterdam. “Flying will turn more expensive.”

While the policies differ from country to country, the common goal is to clean up an aviation industry that for a century has relied on fossil fuels to function. Airline chiefs fret that unless they show they’re serious about cutting emissions right now, they’ll face fines, flying limits or - worst of all - be grounded completely.

Sustainable aviation fuel, a cleaner-burning liquid made from waste oils or agricultural feedstock, is the industry’s primary means of reaching its 2050 net zero target. But the new fuel is in short supply and can be more than double the price of normal jet kerosene, leaving airlines little choice but to pass the cost onto passengers.

It means little price respite for flyers who’ve been whacked by soaring prices since air travel resumed after the pandemic. Now, they’ll have to pay to neutralize aviation’s carbon footprint, too.

“That change is expensive,” Kiri Hannifin, Air New Zealand’s chief sustainability officer, said in an interview this week. “We do need to start talking to Kiwis about what flying is doing, why it’s impactful, why we’ve got to change.”

Air New Zealand wants sustainable fuel to account for around 20 per cent of its total fuel consumption by 2030, one of the most ambitious targets of its kind anywhere in the world. Delta Air Lines, Cathay Pacific Airways and Qantas Airways are among those with a 10 per cent target by the end of the decade.

Singapore, Malaysia

Sustainable aviation fuel can cut emissions by as much as 80 per cent. The greener fuel is essential to reduce emissions from long-haul flights, the source of most air-travel pollution, because electric planes don’t have sufficient range. Hydrogen propulsion isn’t expected to make a meaningful impact for decades.

With time running out, air-travel levies or mandates to buy or supply sustainable aviation fuel are rippling across the globe from Japan and Singapore to the European Union and the UK. The measures are designed to forcefully accelerate emissions reductions and assure green fuel suppliers that there will be buyers for their new, relatively expensive product.

“Voluntary measures have largely failed,” said Dan Rutherford, director of research at the International Council on Clean Transportation. The most effective policies are those that apply equally to all airlines instead of singling out carriers from a certain country, he said.