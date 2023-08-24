Expecting a baby? Here’s how you can ease financial stress during early parenthood

Maternity insurance plans provide protection for both the mother and the baby against pregnancy complications and congenital illnesses. These can include premature birth requiring care in the neonatal intensive care unit, miscarriages, congenital heart diseases, and more.

Most insurance companies allow expectant mothers to purchase maternity insurance plans from the 13th week of pregnancy.

Medical conditions that could affect eligibility include gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, fibroids growth in the womb and previous miscarriage history, and more.

Ms Chye soon found another insurance provider, but the company asked her to submit 31 consecutive days of blood glucose readings to prove that her gestational diabetes was under control.

To her relief, the coverage was eventually granted. By then, Ms Chye was 37 weeks pregnant.

“(Purchasing a maternity insurance plan) was a no-brainer because it helps to take this (financial) stress off our minds.”

Health and money worries

Ms Chye’s concerns over high healthcare expenses are shared by most Singapore residents.

The Manulife Asia Care Survey 2023 released in March found that 94 per cent of Singapore respondents say they feel anxious or frustrated in managing their health. Their main concerns centre around money – the potential cost of treatment (49 per cent), and potential loss of income or job (42 per cent) if they were to fall seriously ill.

Conducted between late December 2022 and early January 2023, the study polled 1,037 Singapore residents and covered 7,224 respondents in seven markets across Asia.

“For soon-to-be parents, maternity insurance plans provide an important financial safety net,” says Ms Jasmine Teo, associate director of sales, Financial Services, from Affluence Wealth Advisory, an agency branch representing Manulife Singapore.

With 11 years of experience in the financial services industry, 32-year-old Ms Teo primarily advises women in their 50s and 60s, who make up 70 per cent of her client base.

She is mother to a pair of six-year-old twins (a boy and a girl), and welcomed her third child, a daughter, earlier this month.