Expect market volatility to continue, but also be on the lookout for opportunities

SINGAPORE - Although markets ended a tumultuous week on a positive note, the fear of contagion in the banking sector continues to weigh on sentiment, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

But some market experts believe the current volatility presents opportunities for savvy investors with a medium-term investment perspective, as fear of the unexpected pervades the market.

After three regional banks in the United States were felled by liquidity issues a week ago, contagion spread across to the Atlantic, where the 166-year-old Credit Suisse was brought to its knees and taken over by rival UBS.

On Friday, there were new fears over the health of Germany’s Deutsche Bank, sending its stock plunging by more than 13 per cent in intra-day trading, before it recovered somewhat by the close following assurances by central bankers and influential market experts.

During a week when the US Federal Reserve hiked its key rate by 25 basis points – its ninth rate hike since the beginning of 2022 – the Dow Jones index ended the week 1.2 per cent higher at 32,237.53 points.

Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 ended 1.4 per cent up at 3,970.99 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.7 per cent for the week to end at 11,823.96 points.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index finished the week at 3,212.64, up 0.9 per cent and bringing the 2023 year-to-date decline in total return to 0.6 per cent.

Stocks that booked the most net institutional inflow for most of the week included UOB, Genting Singapore, Sembcorp Industries, Sembcorp Marine, Keppel DC real estate investment trust, Top Glove, Thai Beverage, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Venture Corp.

Going into this week, expect continued volatility as risk assets dance to the tune of more negative news flows, especially as small and mid-sized banks continue to deal with losses from holding US Treasuries.

At the end of 2022, US banks were sitting on US$620 billion (S$826 billion) in unrealised losses, mostly due to rising interest rates.

This is up from just US$8 billion one year earlier.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve data showed that bank customers collectively pulled US$98.4 billion from accounts for the week ended March 15, as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed.

History tells us that such shocks to the banking sector take time to heal, especially since we have not seen a no-holds-barred “shock and awe” response from the US government and central bank.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s see-sawing on the government’s likely response to deposit insurance was telling.

Although the Fed has hinted that it may pause its rate hike, there is no indication that it will reverse its policy on quantitative tightening.

Higher-for-longer rates remains a reality as Fed chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues doggedly pursue price stability, which some reckon is now coming at the cost of financial stability.

Oxford Economics, in a note, acknowledged policymakers face a huge challenge to strike the right balance, especially in light of the recent volatility in markets.

“But overall, we think near-term core inflation will prove stickier than the market expects due to the long lags associated with monetary policy,” it noted.

If inflation data in the coming week and months shows stubborn price pressure, the US central bank may be forced to raise rates more than anticipated, and this is not something that the markets are fully ready for, and it could spook investors.

The February US consumer spending inflation data, which is the Fed’s inflation gauge, scheduled for release this Friday, will be closely assessed by the markets.

As investment house Moody’s pointed out in a note last week, as central banks continue to reel in inflation, financial conditions will remain tight, raising the risk that “stresses spread beyond the banking sector, unleashing greater financial and economic damage”.