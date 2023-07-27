Expat pay packages jump in Singapore, drop in Hong Kong

HONG KONG – The cost of expat pay packages in Singapore climbed 4 per cent last year, while those for foreign professionals in Hong Kong fell, according to a new study by expat consultancy ECA International.

Total pay and benefits packages for average expat middle managers in Singapore rose to US$258,762 (S$342,934), mainly due to higher rental costs. The increase narrowed the gap with rival Hong Kong, which saw typical expat packages fall 2 per cent to US$278,020.

Despite the drop in real terms, Hong Kong climbed three places to become the world’s fifth-most expensive place to send expat workers. Singapore sat at 16th place in the rankings.

“The surge in the cost in expatriate accommodation in Singapore is being felt by locals and expats alike, reflected in the 9 per cent increase in the cost of benefits in expatriate packages when measured in USD terms,” said Lee Quane, ECA International’s regional director for Asia. “Only the fact that salaries fell by US$4,000 prevented Singapore from climbing higher in the rankings.”

ECA International noted that in contrast to last year, expat salaries in most locations in the Asia fell this year, resulting in a drop in the total cost of pay and benefits in more than half of the locations when measured in US dollar terms.

Japan, India and China took spots two, three and four in the MyExpatriate Market Pay Survey global ranking.

As with last year, Malaysia had the lowest expat salary and benefits package in the region. Total package costs fell by 4 per cent to US$164,696, with salary costs down 6 per cent.

The top spot was retained by the UK, where the average package – comprising salary, tax and benefits such as accommodation, international schooling and utilities – amounted to US$441,608, though salary only made up 18 per cent of the total.

A strong US dollar pushed the United States up seven places to land at number nine in the rankings, with the average package rising to US$272,770, despite a slight dip in expat salaries. BLOOMBERG