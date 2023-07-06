EXEO Global unveils new HQ in S’pore, targets expansion in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE – A unit of the Japanese EXEO Group officially opened its new global headquarters here on Thursday.

The 11,000 square metre building in Aljunied – called The Pulse – houses the company’s subsidiaries in the information and communication technology infrastructure and technology sector, including Aeqon, Ascent Solutions and Telistar Solutions.

Tokyo-listed EXEO Global has 2,500 employees globally, with 1,000 based here, including 350 at six-storey Pulse, but this will rise to 600 eventually.

Chief executive Fumitoshi Imaizumi said on Thursday that the company built The Pulse here due to Singapore’s strategic location, business-friendly practices, political stability and cultural diversity.

“The nation has also been able to attract top talent from around the region, and having invested in businesses here in Singapore, I personally find the start-up environment extremely vibrant and solutions available highly innovative,” he noted.

Mr Imaizumi added that the company is looking to expand into other countries in South-east Asia, telling The Straits Times: “Once we establish a strong business foundation here, we would like to develop into neighbouring countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.”

EXEO Global’s primary business is in managed IT services. The company has subsidiaries in industries including mechanical and electrical engineering services, ICT infrastructure and supply chain technologies.