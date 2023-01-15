Executive condos gain cachet as resale units snag windfall profits

SINGAPORE – Executive condominiums (ECs) are gaining cachet with Housing Board (HDB) upgraders as the gap between the median prices of new ECs and new condominiums in the suburbs has widened in recent years.

ECs are a hybrid of private and public housing built by private developers but sold at lower prices than private condos. These tend to appeal to first-time Singaporean home buyers and, in recent months, to HDB upgraders facing rising interest rates and heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

This is evidenced by the robust take-up of the 639-unit Copen Grand EC in Tengah and the 618-unit Tenet in Tampines at their launch dates.

In December, Tenet sold 447 units, or 72 per cent, at an average price of about $1,360 per square foot (psf). Copen Grand sold 465 units, or 73 per cent, at prices averaging $1,300 psf at its launch in October, and was fully sold a month later.

In 2022, median new EC prices were 33 per cent lower than those of new suburban condos, compared to a 27 per cent discount in 2021, and a 23 per cent discount in 2019, Ms Tricia Song, CBRE’s head of research for South-east Asia, noted.

On the other hand, the median price gap between new and resale ECs has been narrowing, as resale EC prices rose at a faster pace than new ECs. The discount dropped to 18.5 per cent in 2022 from 28.6 per cent in 2019, OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun, noted.

Median resale EC prices gained 31.9 per cent to $1,129 psf in 2022, from $856 psf in 2019. New EC prices, in contrast, grew 21.5 per cent to $1,338 psf, from $1,101 psf over the same period.

But even as buyers took a shine to Copen Grand and Tenet, new EC sales for the whole of 2022 took a hit from rising mortgage rates and a murky economic outlook, dropping 26 per cent to 1,471 units from 1,983 in 2021.

However, this fall is marginal compared with a 45 per cent plunge in overall new private home sales to 6,850 in 2022 from 12,536 in 2021. In the suburbs alone, sales of new condos fell 42 per cent to 3,946 in 2022 from 6,838 in 2021, according to CBRE.

This is because ECs have become attractive assets, with a profit analysis by OrangeTee finding that more than 450 units yielded $500,000 in resale profit as at Jan 1.

More buyers are finding ECs affordable especially after new suburban condo prices escalated to over $2,000 psf in the past year, Ms Sun said.

“Given their relatively low entry prices, many ECs have yielded hefty profits in recent years. New EC supply is also projected to be low over the next two years. As a result, demand may stay firm despite the cooling measures,” she added.

OrangeTee’s study is based on a sample of 4,806 caveats mined from a database of 28,009 new EC transactions between 2007 and Jan 1, 2023. The balance of about 23,000 units were either not put up for resale or did not lodge a caveat.

A majority of the sampled 4,806 ECs were resold within 10 years from the purchase date and netted around $314,000 in gross profits each. In 2021, a resale EC at CityLife@Tampines snagged a record gross profit of $1.38 million, followed by another unit at The Quintet in Choa Chu Kang, which scored $1.02 million in profit.

Bigger ECs tend to fetch higher profits. The study found that 3,055 units (ranging between 800 sq ft and less than 1,200 sq ft) yielded an average gross profit of $286,621 each, while 1,250 units (between 1,200 sq ft and less than 1,600 sq ft) yielded $384,962 each.