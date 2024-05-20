Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and their growth in Asia

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both senior columnists at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.

In this episode, J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Apac head of ETF - Philippe El-Asmar - discusses the growth of ETFs in Asia.

In particular, there is a growing focus on active ETFs.