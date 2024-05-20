The Usual Place Podcast

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and their growth in Asia

In this episode, host Lee Su Shyan (left) speaks with J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Apac head of ETF, Philippe El-Asmar (right), on the misconceptions, advantages and downsides to ETFs. ST PHOTO: TEO TONG KAI
Lee Su Shyan
Senior Columnist
Updated
May 20, 2024, 06:00 AM
Published
May 20, 2024, 06:00 AM

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both senior columnists at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.

In this episode, J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Apac head of ETF - Philippe El-Asmar - discusses the growth of ETFs in Asia.

In particular, there is a growing focus on active ETFs.

Being actively managed, they may offer better returns. However, what are the risks?

Highlights (click/tap above): 

2:05 Growth of the ETF market   

5:20 Misconceptions that all ETFs are passive ones 

6:25 ETFs are also used by institutional investors, not just retail investors   

7:50 What are fixed income ETFs? 

9:45 Advantages of investing in active ETFs 

12:50 Risks to be aware of when investing active ETFs

Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

---

---

---

