Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and their growth in Asia

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both senior columnists at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
In this episode, J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Apac head of ETF - Philippe El-Asmar - discusses the growth of ETFs in Asia.
In particular, there is a growing focus on active ETFs.
Being actively managed, they may offer better returns. However, what are the risks?
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:05 Growth of the ETF market
5:20 Misconceptions that all ETFs are passive ones
6:25 ETFs are also used by institutional investors, not just retail investors
7:50 What are fixed income ETFs?
9:45 Advantages of investing in active ETFs
12:50 Risks to be aware of when investing active ETFs
Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
---
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.