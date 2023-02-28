Excelsior Hotel and shopping complex up for collective sale at $458 million

SINGAPORE - Excelsior Hotel and Shopping Complex is trying its luck for a collective sale as it banks on the projected recovery in Singapore’s hospitality sector following the reopening of borders.

Located in the planning district of City Hall, Excelsior at 5 Coleman Street launched a collective sale by public tender after securing the 80 per cent requisite mandate at a reserve price of $458 million.

Based on the proposed land use of 60 per cent hotel and 40 per cent commercial, the reserve price translates to a land rate of $2,503 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) including an estimated land betterment charge and lease upgrading premium.

The Excelsior comprises 99 strata-titled commercial units and a hotel with 284 rooms.

Owners of the commercial units each stand to receive between $542,000 to $16 million, marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield told The Straits Times on Tuesday.

The tender will close on April 18 at 3.00 pm.

The 44-year-old hotel-zoned property is near national monuments such as St Andrew’s Cathedral, The National Gallery, and The Supreme Court.

The 99-year leasehold site area is 1,932.2 sq m and the building has a verified gross floor area of 21,111.92 sq m.

Hotel assets, one of the hardest hit during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, are now recovering with a vengeance, said Ms Christina Sim, senior director of capital markets at Cushman & Wakefield.

“The fundamentals for hospitality assets are solid and Singapore’s hospitality sector is expected to outperform its Asia-Pacific neighbours as borders reopen and travel recovers. China’s reopening will be an added boost for hotels as Chinese business and leisure travellers are one of Singapore’s top tourism sources,” she said.

Hotel revenue per available room is also expected to increase with the return of large-scale Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events, she added.

Additionally, while demand is picking up at a significant pace, supply is expected to be modest, with possibly an addition of another 7,000 new hotel rooms from now till 2026, Ms Sim said.

The Excelsior is among several commercial buildings which have jumped on the collective sale bandwagon in recent months.

Two five-storey buildings on a 999-year leasehold commercial site in Hoe Chiang Road and Lim Teck Kim Road were launched for collective sale in January at a reserve price of $216 million.

Marketing agent PropNex said the buyer has the option to redevelop the site as a hotel.

This means the reserve price could translate to a land rate of $2,662 psf ppr including the estimated land betterment charge of $60.4 million.