Ex-Wirecard CEO goes on trial over 'unparalleled' fraud

FRANKFURT - Former Wirecard chief executive Markus Braun goes on trial in Munich this week for his role in the collapse of the once celebrated payment company, brought down by the biggest accounting fraud scandal in German corporate history.

Austrian-born Braun and two other former Wirecard executives will appear in the dock from Thursday on charges of commercial gang fraud, breach of trust, market manipulation and accounting manipulation.

The Munich district court has scheduled 100 court dates for the mammoth trial.

Wirecard, once hailed as a standard-bearer for the German technology industry, imploded spectacularly in 2020 after admitting that €1.9 billon (S$2.7 billion) missing from its accounts probably did not exist.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was the finance minister at the time, described the scandal as “unparalleled” in post-war Germany.

Braun, who has been in custody for more than two years, denies any wrongdoing.

The 53-year-old has pointed the finger at Wirecard’s fugitive former chief operating officer, Jan Marsalek, a shadowy figure with alleged ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

Marsalek was reported earlier this year to be hiding out in Russia.

A senior Wirecard employee, however, told a German parliamentary inquiry last year that nothing happened at Wirecard without Braun’s knowledge.

“The group was shaped by Markus Braun, and so was the corporate culture. He decided everything, he dictated everything,” Mr Rainer Wexeler told lawmakers.

‘Incorrect’ accounts

On trial alongside Braun are Oliver Bellenhaus, the former head of Wirecard’s Dubai subsidiary, and former accounting boss Stephan von Erffa.

They face several years in prison if convicted.

Bellenhaus has admitted wrongdoing and will serve as a key witness for the prosecution.

It took German investigators more than 20 months to unravel the complex web of fraudulent transactions implicating Wirecard subsidiaries and third-party companies across the globe.

Prosecutors say the accused presented “incorrect” financial results from 2015 to 2018, by including fabricated revenues and profits from partner companies in Dubai, the Philippines and Singapore, and using forged documents to make Wirecard appear more successful than it was.

Among the victims of the fraud were banks that had provided credit of €1.7 billion to Wirecard. Bonds worth €1.4 billion were also issued and are unlikely to be repaid.